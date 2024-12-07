Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi invested more than N20 billion in the education sector during his administration’s first two years.

This is according to Prof. Isa Chamo, Commissioner of Higher Education, Science, and Technology in Jigawa who disclosed this during the 14th Anniversary and Award Ceremony of the Nigerian NewsDirect.

“Governor Namadi spent over N20,000,000,000 in education in Jigawa state under the present administration,” he stated.

This significant investment includes infrastructure development, teacher recruitment, and innovative programs aimed at improving educational standards across the state.

The commissioner elaborated on the state’s initiatives, noting that the administration had employed over 3,000 teachers, increasing the number of teachers from 2,566 in May 2023 to 5,986.

Furthermore, essential infrastructure such as over 10,000 three-seater desks, 5,000 staff furniture pieces, and 3,500 double beds with matching mattresses were procured and distributed to schools.

Inclusivity in education

Chamo also highlighted significant strides in inclusivity and welfare within the education sector.

School feeding budgets increased by 200%, raising daily allocations per student from N180 to N450, with the annual expenditure climbing from N1.1 billion to N3.4 billion.

The administration introduced the Female Teacher Development Scheme and distributed free school uniforms to girls, alongside funding registration fees for law students.

The administration’s infrastructural efforts include constructing classrooms, laboratories, hostels, libraries, kitchens, and sports fields, as well as the renovation of existing school structures at a cost of over N2.2 billion.

Investments in teaching materials and sports equipment amounted to approximately N5.8 billion.

N4.7 billion was spent on foreign scholarships, while local scholarships received over N1.9 billion, bringing the total scholarship expenditure to over N6.6 billion.

Partnerships and training

Dr. Hauwa Alhassan, Technical Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education, lauded the administration’s collaboration with NGOs such as PLAN and PLANE.

She highlighted the implementation of the J-Teach program, which deployed teachers to underserved areas, improving teaching quality and student engagement.

“The administration has enhanced inclusion of children with disabilities, introducing specialised programmes and infrastructure to ensure access to quality education for children with disabilities,” Dr. Alhassan stated.

She also noted investments in nomadic schools, which have expanded educational opportunities for nomadic communities.

Furthermore, training programs for teachers, principals, and directors were conducted to enhance their professional capacity.

Governor Namadi’s education initiatives reflect a commitment to sustainable development, empowering students, educators, and communities in Jigawa State.