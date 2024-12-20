The Federal Government has re-activated the long-abandoned Greater Dutse Water Supply Project, valued at N59.4 billion, in Sultilmawa, Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Greater Dutse Water Supply Project had been abandoned for over two decades, despite its critical importance to the region.

Residents of Dutse and surrounding communities have long suffered from water shortages, with successive administrations failing to complete the initiative.

The project, expected to provide 10 million liters of potable water daily, was inaugurated on Thursday by the Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utseve.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Prof. Utseve highlighted the project’s alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The project will provide potable and clean water to the residents of Dutse and its neighbouring communities, thus improving the value chain,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that the project includes a 10,000-meter concrete reservoir and housing quarters and is scheduled for completion within 24 months.

What they said

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa expressed gratitude to the Tinubu administration for fulfilling its campaign promise to revive the water project.

“The project is expected to end the prolonged water scarcity in the state capital, Dutse, and its environs,” Namadi said.

The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Hameem Sanusi, reflected on the emotional significance of the project’s revival, recalling his late father’s advocacy for its completion.

“I remember how my father usually reminded every President that visited Dutse to assist and revive the project to completion,” the Emir said.

He added that the day marked a significant milestone and expressed his wish that his late father was alive to witness the achievement.

Residents welcome the project

Residents of Dutse expressed optimism about the project’s impact on their daily lives. Umar Abubakar, a resident of the state capital, described the development as a long-awaited relief.

“Dutse and some communities in Jigawa have suffered years of water shortage. I hope this project will bring solace to residents and other benefitting communities,” he said.

Another resident, Kamilu Bakari, noted the project’s potential benefits for both residents and farmers.

“This project will surely be of great benefit to both residents and farmers in Dutse and Jigawa communities at large,” he said.

What you should know

Similar to the N59.4 billion Greater Dutse Water Supply Project, the federal government launched 40 water supply projects in Sokoto State, valued at N2 billion, as part of its efforts to improve access to clean water and promote healthier living conditions for residents.

The initiative is aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to enhance food security, create jobs, and support agricultural development across Nigeria.

The projects will not only ensure a sustainable water supply but also create employment opportunities within the state.

In addition, the government plans to upgrade existing dams and construct new ones to further boost food production.