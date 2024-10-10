The Federal Government has launched 40 water supply projects in Sokoto State, valued at N2 billion.

This initiative aims to improve access to clean water, ensure a sustainable supply, and promote healthier living for residents of the state.

The Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, conducted the groundbreaking ceremony at Sokoto State University on Wednesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“This water supply scheme is one of the ministry’s initiatives in Sokoto State, to ease access and sustainability, create employment, and facilitate healthy life among Nigerians.

“We will return soon to launch other projects, including the upgrade of existing dams and construction of new ones to enhance food production,” he stated.

He explained that the projects are part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to enhance food security, create jobs, and support agricultural development across Nigeria.

Goronyo expressed confidence that the government’s commitment would help address ongoing challenges in the country.

He also urged the benefiting communities to maintain the infrastructure provided by both the federal and state governments to ensure its long-term effectiveness.

More insight

The Project Coordinator, Alhaji Bello Kasim, provided further details on the distribution of the 40 water projects across Sokoto State.

He noted that 11 of these projects are concentrated within Sokoto’s metropolitan area and nearby communities, targeting key locations such as the state water board, Sokoto State University, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, NTA Sokoto, Nagarta College, Rinjin Sambo area, and Amanawa community.

This strategic placement, he noted, is intended to ensure that essential institutions and densely populated areas benefit from improved access to clean water.

The initiative extends beyond urban areas, benefiting rural communities like Gada, Wurno, Rabah, Gwadabawa, and Illela, aiming for lasting improvements in water access and public health.

The broader initiative aims to address the critical need for sustainable water supply, positively impacting the lives of residents throughout Sokoto State.

Alhaji Abdullahi Yakasai, Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, praised the water projects for their potential to improve living standards in Sokoto State and align with national goals.

Alhaji Yusuf Maccido, Sokoto State Commissioner for Water Resources, highlighted the projects’ role in ensuring a sustainable water supply, predicting significant improvements within two years.

Prof. Muhammad Yerima, Acting Vice Chancellor of Sokoto State University, appreciated the support, noting the positive impact on the university’s water supply.