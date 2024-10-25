Nigeria’s House of Representatives has donated N100 million to the families of the victims involved in the petrol tanker explosion, which resulted in the deaths of over 170 people in Jigawa State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The donation was made as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, led a delegation of lawmakers to express sympathy for the people and government of the state over the tragic event that occurred on October 15, 2024.

Succor for the Affected

Recall that the explosion took place in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday, October 15.

The incident prompted a response from President Bola Tinubu, who had earlier sent a high-level delegation to the state.

The delegation was said to have visited the scene of the incident, while the President further directed that medical supplies, food, and shelter be provided to the 50 victims receiving treatment and others affected by the fire.

Speaking to the state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, about the unfortunate incident, Abbas stated that the House is seeking ways to prevent future occurrences in Jigawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The House is committed to finding solutions to other major issues affecting our region in particular. We stand with you in providing support to those impacted by this tragedy.”

“The House, in its own small way, has decided to make a symbolic contribution to show our sympathy and empathy for the great people of this state, particularly the victims of this unfortunate incident.

“The House has mandated me and other members present to announce a donation of N100 million towards the treatment of those in the hospital and to provide additional support to the families of those who lost their lives,” he said.

The Speaker extended the condolences of the House to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the swift recovery of individuals who sustained injuries.

What the Governor Said

In his response, Governor Namadi expressed appreciation to the Speaker and the House for the visit and “this show of generosity and brotherhood.”

“You not only led this delegation; you also donated N100 million for the victims. This is more than a call of duty. We thank you very much for this generosity and display of brotherhood.

“I assure you that this money will reach the intended recipients, insha’Allah. This incident is truly devastating for us as a people. But with leaders like you, we feel strengthened; we believe there is hope, and we know that Nigerians stand with us in our time of need,” he said.

He thanked the lawmakers for their concern for the state.

Nairametrics reports that following the incident, the President reiterated his directive to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to strengthen night travel measures, such as increased patrols, stricter enforcement of safety regulations, and other highway safety mechanisms.