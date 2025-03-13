The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Jigawa State Government are collaborating to provide Almajiri and out-of-school children with essential digital skills.

This initiative was disclosed during a meeting between NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, and the Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Tsangaya Education Board, Abubakar Maje Hamisu.

Hamisu stated that the state government plans to establish three mega schools, each with the capacity to accommodate 4,000 students.

The schools will integrate formal education with digital literacy to modernise the Almajiri education system and equip students with essential technological skills.

“The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide, empowering Almajiri children with knowledge that will enhance their future opportunities and improve their socioeconomic conditions,” Hamisu said.

He further noted that the effort aligns with the government’s broader objective of revitalising struggling schools through digital education.

Nationwide scalable model

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), reaffirmed commitment to expanding digital literacy and promoting inclusive access to technology-driven education, Inuwa directed his team to develop a scalable model that can be implemented nationwide.

This initiative aims to ensure that more marginalised children benefit from digital knowledge and innovation.

The collaboration between NITDA and the Jigawa State Government marks a crucial step in integrating digital skills into Nigeria’s education system. By bridging the digital divide, the initiative seeks to empower young learners with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world.

What you should know

The Almajiri system refers to a traditional Islamic education practice in Northern Nigeria where young boys, known as Almajirai, are sent to Islamic schools (Tsangaya) to study the Quran under the tutelage of an Islamic scholar. Historically, this system provided religious education, but over time, many Almajiri children have been left to fend for themselves due to inadequate support. This has led to widespread poverty, child begging, and vulnerability to exploitation.

President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 assented to a bill establishing the National Commission for Almajiri Education and Out-of-School Children, aimed at tackling deprivation, exploitation, and illiteracy among vulnerable children in Nigeria.

The bill, sponsored by Balarabe Shehu Kakale and 18 others, seeks to provide a multimodal system of education that combines literacy, skill acquisition, and entrepreneurship programs to curb youth poverty and delinquency.

According to the bill’s sponsors, the newly established Commission will oversee skill acquisition and entrepreneurship programs for children and teenagers, reduce poverty and improve access to education and address youth delinquency and destitution in Nigeria.