Cross River’s Marina Resort, a once-neglected entertainment hub, has attracted N8 billion in investments over the last seven months, signaling a major boost to the region’s tourism and entertainment sectors.

The influx of funds has been spread across multiple segments of the resort, with a significant portion earmarked for the development of the Blake Entertainment Resort, set to open in two weeks.

Ojoi Ekpenyong, the Managing Director of the Cross River Tourism Bureau, shared the news in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

He revealed that a single investor contributed N5 billion to the project, which is expected to create 250 new jobs once the Blake Entertainment Resort is fully operational.

Ekpenyong emphasized that the transformation of the Marina Resort, which first opened in 2005, has been nothing short of dramatic. After years of neglect, the current administration has made revitalizing the facility a priority. The redevelopment includes the reinvention of Tortugal Island, a key attraction that is poised to change the entertainment landscape in South-South Nigeria.

“We’ve turned this space into something remarkable in just a few months, with the full support of the state government,” Ekpenyong said. “What we are doing here is setting a new standard for entertainment in this region.”

Unlike other Nigerian entertainment developments, the Marina Resort is being driven entirely by the private sector. Ekpenyong pointed out that its unique location by the water sets it apart from similar projects in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, and gives it the potential to become a major cultural and tourism destination.

What you should know

The resort’s expansion will feature a wide array of amenities, including a lounge, VIP sections, a children’s arcade, a nightclub, a swimming pool, and water sports facilities.

These offerings are designed to attract visitors from across the globe, with Ekpenyong predicting that the resort will generate at least N10 million in daily revenue. This, he said, will have a far-reaching impact on the local economy and surrounding industries.

In addition to the entertainment complex, Ekpenyong confirmed plans for a 30-room hotel at the resort and discussed efforts to concession the Qua Falls in Akamkpa Local Government Area, an ecotourism site. The new development will include hiking trails and luxury accommodations.

Already, the Marina Resort has revived several attractions, including its carousels, and a cinema center is expected to reopen shortly. With the completion of these projects, Cross River’s Marina Resort is positioning itself as a leading player in Nigeria’s tourism sector, one with substantial economic promise.