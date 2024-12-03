Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed the Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 into law, a pivotal step towards ensuring 24-hour electricity supply across the state.

The Governor assented to the bill on Tuesday, as disclosed by Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Lagos State Governor, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Akosile’s tweet noted that this signing follows the Federal Government’s approval in 2023, which granted states the authority to generate and distribute electricity, paving the way for Lagos to take control of its power supply and distribution.

The bill is expected to significantly enhance the state’s energy infrastructure, providing uninterrupted power that will benefit households, businesses, and industries alike.

“Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu today signed the Lagos Electricity Bill 2024. The bill is a major step by the State Government, to ensure 24 hours electricity supply to every nook and cranny of the State, following the FG’s nod for States to generate and distribute energy in 2023,” the tweet read.

Also featured in Akosile’s post was a short video showing Governor Sanwo-Olu, flanked by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and a few other top members of his cabinet, as he officially signed the bill into law.

The signing marks a new chapter in the state’s energy reform agenda, promising to tackle long-standing electricity supply issues and strengthen Lagos’s economic and infrastructural development.

What you should know

The Lagos Electricity Bill 2024 signed into law by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, marks a major step towards energy independence for Lagos State.

It replaces the Lagos State Power Sector Reform Law of 2018 and aligns with the Federal Government’s 2023 approval allowing states to generate and distribute electricity.

The Bill establishes the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission to oversee the electricity market, regulate power generation, and set tariffs. It also creates the Lagos State Electrification Agency to promote off-grid solutions and enhance electricity access in underserved areas.

A key feature of the Bill is the creation of the Lagos Electrification Fund, aimed at financing the state’s grid expansion and off-grid projects. The Bill also introduces an Integrated Electricity Policy focused on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and decarbonization. It outlines a roadmap for a sustainable power supply, with private-sector involvement encouraged.

Additionally, the Bill establishes an Independent System Operator to manage grid operations and a Power Enforcement Unit to tackle electricity theft.

With these measures, Lagos aims to improve power reliability, attract investment, and become a leader in Nigeria’s energy transition, providing consistent and sustainable electricity for its residents.