Parents and education experts in Nigeria have expressed concerns over the rising cost of private school fees, urging for a review to prioritize teacher’s welfare.

They pointed out the growing disparity between high tuition fees and the low salaries received by teachers, highlighting the need for reforms in the education sector.

According to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), they expressed frustration over the rising cost of private school fees.

They highlighted the growing financial burden on parents and the inadequate remuneration of teachers, urging for reforms to address these concerns.

Parents lament rising costs and teacher struggles

Parents have decried the financial strain caused by private school fees, with some paying as much as N500,000 per term per child. Mrs. Anita Patrick, a parent in Abuja, highlighted that teachers, despite their qualifications, earn as little as N50,000 monthly.

“These teachers are highly qualified, yet they earn meager salaries while parents struggle to pay significant fees. Some teachers spend almost their entire salary on transportation,” she stated.

Mr. Steven Apata, another parent, emphasized that while private schools aim to generate profits, they must also ensure fair compensation for teachers.

“If teachers are underpaid, how can we expect them to deliver quality education? This imbalance reflects in the unemployability of many graduates,” he said.

School owners defend operational challenges

In response, Dr. Olubukola Dosunmu, former President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), defended private school fees, citing significant operational costs.

She explained that schools allocate 40–45% of their income to teacher salaries and offer additional incentives like pensions and professional training.

However, she stressed that high energy costs from diesel generators and solar power add to their financial burden.

“It’s unfair to criticize private schools without understanding their operational challenges. The government should support us to reduce these costs,” Dosunmu said.

Calls for government intervention

Education experts have called on the government to address the issues plaguing both private and public schools. Dr. Dosunmu suggested improving public school infrastructure to relieve the financial pressure on parents and lessen the reliance on private institutions.

What you should know

The Federal Government has increased the school fees for new students entering Federal Unity Colleges to N100,000, representing a 122.2% increase compared to the previous fee of N45,000.

This fee hike was disclosed in a circular from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department, Federal Ministry of Education, dated May 25, 2023.

The circular, referenced ADF/120/DSSE/I, was addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges.