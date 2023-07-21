The Federal Government has increased the school fees of new students into Federal Government Colleges otherwise known as Federal Unity Colleges.

The fees which were increased to N100,000, represent a 122.2% increase when compared to the previous fees of N45,000.

This disclosure is contained in a circular from the Office of the Director of Senior Secondary Education Department of the Federal Ministry of Education, with reference number ADF/120/DSSE/I, dated May 25, 2023, and addressed to all Principals of Federal Unity Colleges.

What the circular is saying

The circular titled, “Approved fees/ charges for Federal Unity Colleges (1st Term) for new students,“ and signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, stated that new students are expected to part with ₦100,000 instead of the previous N45,000.

The latest fees/charge increment will affect virtually all aspects and activities of the school, including tuition and boarding fees, uniform, textbooks, deposit, exercise books, prospectus, caution fee, ID card, stationery, clubs and societies, sports, extra lesson, insurance, et al. “Please be informed that the ministry has approved only the under-listed fees and charges for all Unity Colleges.’’

Earlier opposition to increase

Parents under the aegis of Nigerian Parents Forum had in June 2023, appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on the Federal Ministry of Education to reverse the over 100% increment on fees paid by Students in Federal Government Colleges or Unity schools,

The group described the increment as arbitrary, insensitive, ill-timed and inconsistent with President Tinubu’s promise of welfare programmes to help Nigerian parents cope with the economic challenges posed by fuel subsidy removal in the country.

Similarly, the House of Representatives had earlier in July directed the Federal Ministry of Education to review the new school fees regime in Federal Government Colleges and revert to the old regime.

It also urged the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to the education sector to ensure that Nigerian students have access to quality and affordable education.

This followed the adoption of 2 motions calling on the House to intervene in the recent hike of school fees in some federal universities and in Federal Government Colleges.