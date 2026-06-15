A senior Iranian official has disclosed details of a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, outlining a framework for sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as both countries move closer to ending months of conflict.

A senior Iranian official has disclosed details of a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, outlining a framework for sanctions relief, nuclear restrictions, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as both countries move closer to ending months of conflict.

According to the official who spoke to Reuters, the draft agreement covers a wide range of issues, including Tehran’s nuclear programme, oil exports, frozen Iranian assets, and regional security arrangements.

The framework would serve as the basis for negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement to be concluded within 60 days of the memorandum adoption.

The disclosure follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that Washington and Tehran had reached a peace agreement aimed at ending a conflict that has disrupted global energy markets and pushed oil prices higher in recent months.

What they are saying

According to the Iranian official, Tehran would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, while the United States would begin lifting its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The process of removing the blockade would commence upon signing the memorandum and be completed within 30 days.

The draft also provides that the United States would refrain from imposing new sanctions on Iran while negotiations for a final agreement are ongoing. Following the conclusion of a comprehensive deal, existing U.S. and United Nations sanctions would be lifted according to an agreed timeline.

In addition, Washington would grant temporary waivers on oil-related sanctions, allowing Iran to resume crude exports and access associated revenues.

The proposal also includes the release of approximately $25 billion in frozen Iranian assets through a combination of direct transfers, regional financial cooperation, and credit facilities.

The draft further envisions the development of an international reconstruction and economic recovery programme for Iran, to be negotiated with Tehran and finalized within 60 days.

More insights

On the nuclear front, Iran would commit not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons under the proposed arrangement.

Pending a final agreement, Tehran would maintain the current status of its nuclear programme by refraining from additional uranium enrichment and avoiding expansion of its nuclear facilities.

The United States would, in turn, permit Iran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium within the country under a future comprehensive agreement.

The specifics of Iran’s nuclear programme, enrichment activities, and management of enriched uranium stockpiles would be negotiated during a 60-day period following the signing of the memorandum.

The memorandum is expected to serve as an interim framework while negotiators work toward a broader settlement addressing Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, and long-term regional security arrangements.

Officials familiar with the talks say the agreement would also formalize a ceasefire and provide a structured timeline for further negotiations.

What You Should Know

President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that an agreement with Iran had been completed, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also confirmed that an understanding had been reached between the two sides.

However, some differences remain over the precise terms of the arrangement.

Trump has previously disputed reports of certain concessions contained in Iranian accounts of the negotiations, indicating that further clarification may emerge as talks progress toward a formal signing and implementation phase.