Aero Contractors has announced a significant reduction in its airfares, lowering them to N80,000 for all domestic routes, down from the N110,000 previously charged.

This price adjustment, part of a holiday initiative, is aimed at making air travel more accessible during the economic downturn.

The announcement was made by Capt. Ado Sanusi, the airline’s Managing Director, on Tuesday while speaking to journalists at a media briefing at the airline’s office at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Sanusi, the decision was driven by the airline’s desire to give back to its customers amid the current economic challenges. The reduced fares will remain in effect until January 2025, making it an attractive option for Nigerians looking to travel over the festive season.

"The Managing Director of the airline, Capt. Ado Sanusi stated that the idea behind the fare reduction is to give back to customers during this economic downturn," the NAN report read in part.

“The Managing Director of the airline, Capt. Ado Sanusi stated that the idea behind the fare reduction is to give back to customers during this economic downturn,” the NAN report read in part.

Sanusi emphasized that the reduction in prices was a response to both market conditions and the economic hardships faced by many Nigerians.

He noted that the airline had carefully analyzed the market and recognized a surplus of capacity. With an influx of about ten aircraft into the Nigerian aviation sector, the increased competition made it feasible for Aero Contractors to cut its fares without compromising its financial health.

In addition, the airline’s Managing Director pointed out that the decision was in line with the festive spirit of giving, which Christmas embodies.

Sanusi made it clear, however, that while the airline was reducing fares, it would still remain profitable.

The goal, he said, was not just to attract customers but also to demonstrate appreciation for their loyalty. Drawing comparisons with global practices, he explained that holiday sales—whether during Christmas, summer, or other periods—are common in the airline industry as a way of rewarding customers.

Despite this reduction, Aero Contractors does not intend to expand its fleet or increase routes. Sanusi confirmed that the airline would maintain its current fleet size of about three aircraft, focusing on providing reliable services to its existing destinations.

He added that the airline has no plans to significantly increase capacity in the short term but is planning for future growth with an eventual fleet expansion to ten aircraft.

This fare reduction initiative reflects Aero Contractors’ strategy to offer affordable air travel while ensuring the airline remains competitive and profitable.