President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Nigerian tourists and business travelers can now benefit from relaxed visa requirements, as part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

This is according to a press statement released on December 3, 2024, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy.

The new visa rules were revealed during the opening of the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, which was also attended by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

Simplified visa process for Nigerian travelers

Ramaphosa confirmed that tourists from Nigeria no longer need to submit a passport when applying for a visa. This simplification is expected to make traveling to South Africa more convenient for Nigerian visitors.

Furthermore, qualifying Nigerian business people can now access five-year multiple-entry visas, significantly easing business travel between the two countries.

“Our efforts to create a favourable environment include our simplified visa process for Nigerian business people to travel to South Africa. Qualifying Nigerian business people can be granted a five-year multiple-entry visa,” President Ramaphosa stated.

More Insights

The announcement comes as the two countries mark 30 years of diplomatic relations, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of deepening economic cooperation.

Ramaphosa also underscored South Africa’s commitment to improving the business environment for Nigerian investors, noting that the country hosts a number of South African companies.

“Nigeria is host to a number of South African companies. South Africa has always been open to Nigerian business, reflected in the number of investments and operations established in this country,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that more work is needed to remove constraints to greater investments

“There is much more we need to do. We need to remove the remaining constraints to greater investment, just as we need to address some of the challenges that companies have experienced,” he stated.

President Ramaphosa also reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to making it easier for businesses to operate in the country.

“Our government continues with its efforts to improve the ease of doing business in South Africa. We want to enable investors to operate, trade and pursue opportunities in various sectors. We look forward to seeing more Nigerian companies investing in South Africa,” he said.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu recently visited France to strengthen bilateral ties and advance Nigeria’s strategic interests.

During his stay, he focused on critical areas such as agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement, innovation, and energy transition.

His discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron also included initiatives to enhance youth exchange programs and develop skills in automation, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Following his engagements in France, President Tinubu travelled to South Africa to co-chair the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This visit highlights his administration’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and building robust relationships with global partners.