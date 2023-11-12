An Aero Contractors aircraft, Boeing 737 on Sunday morning was involved in a serious incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

The aircraft with the registration number: 5N-BYQ and more than 100 passengers onboard, Nairametrics learnt had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on the runway of the airport after landing.

It was gathered that the aircraft departed the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos at 9:32am, while the incident occurred at 10:47pm.

Abuja airport runway closure

Our correspondent gathered that the incident led to the closure of the runway for more than two hours before it was toyed out of the runway by equipment from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Our correspondent also gathered that there was no serious injuries to any of the occupants of the aircraft as at the time of filing this report.

NSIB confirmation

When our correspondent contacted the management of Aero Contractors, none was willing to offer information on the serious incident, but the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), confirmed the incident to Nairametrics.

Dr. James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, told our correspondent that the bureau had been informed of the serious incident.

According to him, the serious incident occurred on a Boeing 733 of Aero Contractors.

Immediate Investigation

Odaudu also said that NSIB had commenced immediate investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the serious incident.

He said: “The aircraft upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Lagos and in a bid to exit the runway via A4 had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on the runway.

“Consequently, the runway was closed pending the towing of the aircraft from the runway. There was no injury or fatality.

“The NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in form of pictures, video or recording evidences to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.”

He said that NSIB could be reached through info@aib.gov.ng and NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms or its incident phone number.

He also appealed to the public to respect the privacy of the people on board and not assume the cause of the serious incident until formal report was released by the agency.