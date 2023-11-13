The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has initiated a probe into a significant aviation incident involving a Boeing 733 bearing registration number 5N-BYQ, affiliated with Aero Contractors Airlines.

The event transpired as the aircraft, having completed its journey from Lagos, experienced a nose-sticking incident upon landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja at approximately 10:47 a.m. yesterday.

James Odaudu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NSIB, made this known via a statement, the details, elucidating that during the landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the aircraft, while attempting to vacate the runway via A4, encountered a situation where its nose wheel became lodged in the grass verge, leaving its fuselage positioned on the runway.

To gather crucial information for a comprehensive investigation, the NSIB has called upon the public to contribute pictures, videos, or any recording evidence related to the incident. Mr. Odaudu emphasized the following.

” The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, has been notified and has commenced investigation into a serious incident involving a Boeing 733 with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-BYQ belonging to Aero contractors Airlines, which occurred around 10:47 am (Local Time) on 12th November 2023.

“The aircraft upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Lagos and in a bid to exit the runway via A4 had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on the runway.

“Consequently, the runway was closed pending the towing of the aircraft from the runway. There was no injury or fatality.

“The NSIB hereby solicits information from the general public in the form of pictures, video or recording evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“The Bureau can be reached through info@aib.gov.ng and NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms. The Bureau can also be reached on its emergency line at +234-807-709-0909.

“The NSIB will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people on board and NOT assume the cause of the serious incident until the formal report is released.

“The NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with the mandate to investigate transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria to identify the probable causes and proffer safety recommendations that can prevent reoccurrence.”