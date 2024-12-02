The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has announced the launch of the iHatch Cohort 4 programme, an initiative designed to bolster Nigeria’s startup ecosystem.

The programme aims to support 185 startups and 37 innovation hubs nationwide with tailored training, mentorship, and investment readiness.

With the theme “Fostering Innovation, Building Ecosystems, Scaling Startups,” the programme launched in October 2024 is to run until January 2025.

Objectives of iHatch Cohort 4

According to Mrs. Hadiza Umar, Director of Corporate Communications and External Relations at NITDA, iHatch Cohort 4 reflects the government’s commitment to economic diversification and digital innovation under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“iHatch Cohort 4 is a critical part of NITDA’s Digital Economy Policy, designed to foster entrepreneurship, drive economic growth, and create jobs by providing startups with tailored mentorship, training, and investment readiness.

“This initiative reflects the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, focusing on economic diversification and the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The iHatch programme is uniquely structured to provide comprehensive support to both startups and innovation hubs across the nation,” Umar said.

She added that the programme with its dual approach would also strengthen the capacity of innovation hubs to act as sustainable incubators for local entrepreneurs.

Key targets

According to the NITDA spokesperson, by the end of the programme, 90% of the startups will incorporate with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), while 80% of them will develop a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) ready for market testing.

She added that 30% of the trained startups would secure investment from investors, grants, or partnerships facilitated by the program.

The startups are expected to create 1,000 direct and indirect jobs through the startup and hub ecosystem.

Umar stated that Nigeria was on the verge of becoming a leading player in Africa’s digital transformation.

Regional and sectoral inclusivity

The initiative aims to ensure equitable participation by supporting startups from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

High-impact sectors such as fintech, agritech, healthtech, edtech, and civic tech are the primary focus areas.

Ms. Victoria Fabunmi, National Coordinator for the Office of Nigerian Digital Innovation and iHatch Programme Manager, emphasized the inclusivity of the initiative.

“By partnering with JICA and local innovation hubs, we’re building a more inclusive digital economy where innovators can turn ideas into impactful businesses,” she said.

Programme highlights

According to NITDA, highlights of the programme include:

Innovation Hub Training: Innovation hubs will undergo capacity-building sessions to enhance their ability to support startups with mentorship, facilities, networking, and funding access.

Training: Innovation hubs will undergo capacity-building sessions to enhance their ability to support startups with mentorship, facilities, networking, and funding access. Demo Day: Startups will pitch their ideas to investors and stakeholders, providing a platform to secure funding and forge strategic partnerships.

Startups will pitch their ideas to investors and stakeholders, providing a platform to secure funding and forge strategic partnerships. Global Partnerships: The programme fosters international exposure for hub managers and startups, promoting scalability and innovation.

Umar said that applications for startups and innovation hubs are already open and interested applicants can apply through the official iHatch website.

What you should know

The programme is a product of collaboration between NITDA and JICA. While NITDA shapes Nigeria’s IT sector through policies, standards, and regulations, JICA provides technical and financial support to advance development initiatives.

Through the previous iHatch cohorts, NITDA and JICA have already laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s digital transformation journey.

The iHatch Cohort 4 programme is expected to build on this momentum and further enhance the country’s position as a hub for innovation and technology.