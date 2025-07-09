The Federal Government has said it is bolstering Nigeria’s cybersecurity defenses amid rising digital threats, as it unveiled several strategic initiatives aimed at building resilience across the country’s digital ecosystem.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, stated this while speaking at the maiden National Cybersecurity Conference (NCSC) held in Abuja.

According to him, cybersecurity is now a critical pillar of national security and economic stability.

Ribadu disclosed that the government will establish the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre for real-time response to cyber threats.

He also cited the Executive Order on the Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) and the ongoing review of the Cybercrime Act as part of Nigeria’s evolving cyber strategy.

“Our digital transformation comes with economic promise, but also increased exposure to threats. Resilience is no longer optional; it is the foundation of our national security,” Ribadu declared.

He further disclosed that updates to the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy are being introduced to address challenges posed by emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence.

Fintech’s vulnerabilities

Also speaking at the event, Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, spotlighted the vulnerabilities plaguing Nigeria’s fintech landscape.

He identified major threats such as banking malware, cryptocurrency fraud, fake fintech platforms, and social engineering schemes, and warned of the urgent need to stay ahead of these evolving tactics.

Olukoyede revealed that the EFCC is ramping up its use of digital forensics and inter-agency intelligence sharing to tackle cyber-enabled financial crimes.

He also announced plans to establish a Cybersecurity Research Centre by 2026, which will focus on redirecting the skills of cybercriminals, popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo boys,” into more productive ventures.

“Let us not wait for a major cyber attack before acting. Resilience is our best defense. The EFCC remains committed to tracking and prosecuting digital crimes across Nigeria’s financial system,” he said.

The cybersecurity conference

In his remarks, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, said the conference was designed to strengthen collaboration among government bodies, the private sector, academia, and international partners.

He noted that the event would promote the development of cybersecurity policies, boost protection for critical infrastructure, and encourage investments in local cybersecurity innovations.

According to Inuwa, the conference will also feature training sessions, skills competitions, and exhibitions of cutting-edge solutions, all aimed at deepening cybersecurity capacity across the country.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, Sen. Shuaibu Salisu, urged NITDA to engage more lawmakers on digital security matters. He said outcomes from the conference would be instrumental in updating Nigeria’s Cybercrime Law to reflect current realities.