In a high-energy episode of Drinks and Mics, hosts Ugo Dre, Tunji Andrews, and Arnold Dublin-Green sat down with one of Nigeria’s most prolific tech investors, Olumide ‘Otunba Sho’ Soyombo, to unravel how startups are navigating Nigeria’s tough economic reforms.

Sho, co-founder of Bluechip Technologies and lead investor in over 100 startups, didn’t hold back. From discussing founder discipline to how investor money sometimes funds jet-set lifestyles, the conversation cut deep into startup realities. He reflected on lessons from investing in companies like PiggyVest, the emotional toll of founder betrayal, and why investing in people often trumps the business model.

Amid reforms ranging from fuel subsidy removal to currency devaluation, Soyombo noted that Nigerian startups must now build leaner, think longer-term, and measure success with fundamentals, not vanity metrics. He also spotlighted Africa’s demographic advantage, urging founders to optimise for digital-first users.

For anyone building or backing startups in today’s Nigeria, this episode is a masterclass in resilience and reinvention.

Watch the full episode now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube!