Sony Pictures’ Hollywood action-thriller Venom: The Last Dance has joined the exclusive N300 million club at the Nigerian box office, marking a significant milestone in its theatrical run.

According to newly released figures from the Nigerian Box Office, Venom: The Last Dance has grossed N300.7 million, with an impressive 61,700 admissions.

This makes it the fifth film of 2024 to surpass the N300 million threshold, a feat that shows the continued appeal of superhero blockbusters in Nigeria. For context, its predecessor, Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), recorded 55,165 admissions during its run, making the latest installment a standout performer in the franchise.

Globally, Venom: The Last Dance entered cinemas with a hefty production budget of $120 million. While the film has received a mixed critical reception, its financial performance tells a different story.

After five weeks in theaters, the third and final installment in Tom Hardy’s portrayal of Eddie Brock/Venom has amassed a worldwide total of $456 million.

This global figure includes $133 million in domestic earnings and an impressive $322 million from international markets, reinforcing its appeal to global audiences.

With a $4 million domestic haul over the past weekend, Venom 3 now ranks among the top 75 highest-grossing superhero films of all time. The movie currently holds the #74 spot, edging past Hugh Jackman’s The Wolverine (2013), which closed its theatrical run with $416 million globally.

Though Venom: The Last Dance has been eclipsed by newer releases in recent weeks, its consistent box office performance secures its place in the Nigerian market’s growing cinema culture. The film’s local earnings solidify the importance of superhero franchises in driving box office revenue, even as it contends with fresh competition.

As Nigeria’s cinema landscape evolves, Venom: The Last Dance serves as another example of Hollywood’s enduring appeal in one of Africa’s fastest-growing film markets.

A timeline of the film’s performance

The movie, Venom: The Last Dance made a debut in the West African box office, earning an N77.8 million during its opening weekend.

The Hollywood thriller, distributed by Filmoneng, amassed N71.9 million over its initial three-day weekend, with additional revenue from advanced screenings pushing it to the milestone figure.

The film outperformed its predecessor, Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), which sold 13,906 tickets during its debut. The Last Dance surpassed this with 14,369 tickets sold, making it the second-highest opening of 2024 in the region.

Box office revenues were primarily driven by Nigeria, which contributed the majority of ticket sales, alongside Ghana and Liberia. The movie’s gripping storyline, following Eddie Brock and Venom as they faced threats that tested their partnership, resonated deeply with audiences.

By early November 2024, Venom: The Last Dance had crossed the N100 million mark in Nigerian cinemas, ultimately grossing N123.6 million.