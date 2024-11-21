The Federal Government has announced the introduction of voluntary Special Airport Marshals to monitor staff conduct and assess hygiene standards at Nigerian airports.

The initiative, unveiled by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is part of a broader effort to enhance service delivery and improve the travel experience for the public.

Although the marshals are yet to be selected, they will comprise public-spirited individuals drawn from members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and representatives of State Governors.

Their duties will include conducting unscheduled visits to airports, providing independent assessments, and reporting directly to the Minister.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Tunde Moshood, the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, on Thursday.

“The Minister, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, will appoint voluntary Special Airport Marshals who are resident in cities where airports are located. These Marshals, comprising public-spirited individuals drawn from members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and representatives of State Governors, will conduct unscheduled visits to the airports. Their role will be to monitor staff conduct and assess the general hygiene and conditions of the airports,” the statement read in part.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the statement further revealed that the Minister will engage stakeholders over the coming weeks to identify and appoint suitable volunteers. The names of the selected marshals will be publicly announced once consultations are completed.

This initiative is expected to reduce reliance on official reports from airport managers and introduce an additional layer of independent supervision, ensuring accountability for monthly allocations provided for airport maintenance.

More insight

In addition to introducing voluntary special airport marshals, the Aviation Minister announced another initiative involving unscheduled monthly inspections of airports. This effort is aimed at ensuring Nigerian airports meet the highest standards of customer service and operational excellence.

The statement revealed that the Minister, along with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), key directors, and members of the Senate and House Committees on Aviation, will lead these inspections.

These visits will allow the Minister to participate in operational activities, demonstrate leadership, and address staff concerns directly.

During the inspections, the Minister will stress professionalism and courteous service to the traveling public.

By combining the deployment of airport marshals with these proactive inspections, the initiative aims to enhance accountability, improve service delivery, and ensure efficiency and transparency at Nigerian airports.