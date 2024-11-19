The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has collaborated with the Anambra State Government to establish a state-of-the-art Makerspace through the Solution Innovation District (SID).

The initiative, officially launched by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie G. Attafuah, aims to drive technological innovation, youth empowerment, and economic growth across Anambra State.

According to a statement from the State Government, Makerspace aligns with Governor Soludo’s “Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere” agenda, which seeks to position Anambra as a hub for innovation and economic transformation.

Unlocking opportunities for economic growth

Located in Awka, the Makerspace is designed to democratize access to technological resources, enabling young entrepreneurs and innovators to bring their ideas to life.

Governor Soludo emphasized the project’s significance, stating:

“This Makerspace will unlock new opportunities, drive economic growth, and empower local talent. Our vision is to build a powerful Anambra Digital Tribe that will lead economic transformation, position Anambra as Africa’s Silicon Valley, and make a significant impact on the global stage.”

He added that the Makerspace prioritizes inclusivity by offering tailored programs for young women, persons with disabilities, individuals with low literacy skills, and youth from underserved communities.

“It will serve as a hub for entrepreneurship development, providing tools for prototyping, testing, and refining innovative products.

“The facility will also host training sessions and workshops to keep entrepreneurs updated on emerging technologies. By reducing barriers to innovation, the Makerspace offers entrepreneurs the chance to experiment and iterate without incurring significant costs,” Soludo stated.

UNDP’s commitment to innovation

UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Elsie G. Attafuah, described the initiative as a landmark moment for young entrepreneurs, artisans, and innovators in Anambra and the wider region.

She highlighted the importance of leveraging Nigeria’s youthful population for economic resilience and growth, adding that the ability to create and innovate locally is not just a matter of choice but an essential for economic resilience and growth.

Ms. Attafuah acknowledged the support of the Mastercard Foundation and private sector partners in ensuring the Makerspace’s sustainability and accessibility.

“This Makerspace places marginalized groups, including young women and individuals from non-urban areas, at the forefront of economic growth and social progress,” she added.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Innovation and Business Incubation, Chinwe Okoli, expressed excitement about the partnership, noting that the facility would be equipped for robotics, textiles, and electronics, with zones dedicated to design, prototyping, and advanced technological experimentation.

According to her, it would also celebrate Anambra’s rich heritage while meeting global standards.

She added that the Makerspace would incorporate green building materials, energy-efficient systems, and sustainable waste management practices.

More insights

The project was conceived during the UNDP-Anambra Stakeholders Meeting on Digital Transformation and Tech Development in August 2024.

The meeting identified gaps in the state’s innovation ecosystem, particularly in tertiary institutions, and laid the groundwork for the partnership.

By fostering collaboration among academia, industry, and government, the Makerspace is expected to serve as a launchpad for commercializing groundbreaking ideas, further strengthening Anambra’s position as a hub for innovation and creativity.

This initiative not only enhances Anambra’s technological landscape but also serves as a model for sustainable and inclusive development in Nigeria and beyond.