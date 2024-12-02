The Anambra State Government has clarified that the N1.01 billion allocation for solar streetlight projects across Awka, reported in an earlier release, was an error.

The government acknowledged that the unit cost for the project was too high and requires a downward review.

This clarification, published on the official website on Sunday, follows a mistaken statement that the N1.01 billion contract for 1,130 solar streetlights had already been awarded to three contractors at the 35th Anambra State Executive Council Meeting.

The press release explained that the decision to approve the project had not been finalized, and further deliberations are necessary.

At the ANSEC meeting, the proposal for the solar streetlight installation was discussed in detail. However, concerns were raised about the high unit cost of the project, which was deemed excessive. As a result, the council decided to step down the memo for further review.

“At the 35th Anambra State Executive Council Meeting, held at the Council chambers in Awka, the council debated extensively the memo on the installation of solar-powered street lights in Awka metropolis and resolved as follows:

“— That the unit cost was on the high side and should be reviewed downward.

“The memo was thus stepped down and was rescheduled for re-presentation at the next ANSEC meeting where all specifications would be available.

“The slip in the last release, which reported the street light project as having been awarded is therefore regretted and should be treated as such,” the statement read in part.

The statement also outlined plans for the re-presentation of the memo at the upcoming 36th Anambra State Executive Council Meeting once all the necessary specifications are finalized.

The Anambra State Government has expressed regret for the earlier miscommunication, which suggested that the solar streetlight project had already been awarded. The state assured the public that updates will be provided once a final decision is made.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that the solar streetlight project in Awka was divided into three contracts for the supply and installation of 1,130 solar streetlights across three designated lots.

The total value of the project was reported as N1.01 billion, with the contracts divided as follows:

Lot 1: VIGEO-DOME LTD was awarded the contract for 544 solar streetlights at a cost of N460,732,148.31.

Lot 2: FRANKTORCH NIG LTD was awarded the contract for 346 solar streetlights at a cost of N385,605,574.49.

Lot 3: HONEYDOVE INTEGRATED was awarded the contract for 240 solar streetlights at a cost of N163,800,279.72.

The original timeline for completion was set at two to three months, depending on the lot.

When the initial story was published, the public raised concerns about the high cost of the project, specifically the unit price for each solar streetlight. The total N1.01 billion allocated for the installation of 1,130 solar streetlights across Awka translates to an average unit cost of approximately N894,736 per streetlight.