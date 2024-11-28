The Anambra State Government has approved a contract worth N1.01 billion for the installation of 1,130 solar street lights across the Awka metropolis.

The contract was awarded to three different companies for the supply and installation of solar streetlights across three designated lots within the city.

The award of these contracts was among the resolutions reached at the 35th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meeting, as contained in a statement signed by Law Mefor, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, on Wednesday.

The contracts were divided into three lots: Lot 1, awarded to VIGEO-DOME LTD, involves the supply and installation of 544 solar street lights at the cost of N460,732,148.31, with a delivery timeline of three months after the mobilisation fee.

Lot 2 was awarded to FRANKTORCH NIG LTD for the supply and installation of 346 solar street lights at the cost of N385,605,574.49, to be delivered within two months of mobilisation. Lot 3, awarded to HONEYDOVE INTEGRATED, covers the supply and installation of 240 solar street lights for N163,800,279.72, with a two-month delivery timeline post-mobilisation.

“The ANSEC also approved the memo for the supply and installation of Solar Street Lights within the Awka Metropolos Lot 1, Lot 2, and Lot 3.

In addition, the council approved a branding initiative involving the installation of 500 fluorescent concrete signages at key landmarks, valued at N200,000,013.51, to enhance the visibility and identity of state infrastructure.

More insight

The Anambra State Government also awarded several contracts during the 35th ANSEC meeting, reflecting its commitment to infrastructure development and economic growth.

One of the key projects approved was the rehabilitation of the vandalized injection substation at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, awarded to Kolc Ventures for a total of N228,147,634.33.

Additionally, a contract for the provision of free internet access at the State House of Assembly Complex was awarded to Pine Height Global Resources Ltd at a cost of N81,872,000, with the project expected to be completed within two weeks.

The government also approved the construction of 151 open stalls at Afuzo Market, Isuofia, aimed at boosting local commerce. This project is valued at 279,072,710.75 Naira.

Road markings along the Amawbia flyover and nearby routes were approved, with Allpee International Ltd handling the project at a cost of N118,716,874.41, and delivery expected within six weeks.

Healthcare infrastructure received significant attention as contracts were approved for the supply and installation of modern medical and non-medical equipment at Specialist Hospital, Fegge, and General Hospital, Anaku. These projects are valued at N367,560,500 and N285,473,00, respectively.

Beyond these projects, the government introduced tax exemptions for businesses with capital below N100,000, providing crucial financial relief to support and encourage small-scale entrepreneurs.