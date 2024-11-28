The University of Western Australia (UWA) is now accepting applications for its Ocean Science Scholarship 2025, offering financial support for both domestic and international students pursuing advanced research in ocean-related fields.

The scholarship provides an opportunity for those interested in ocean sciences and engineering to further their studies while receiving substantial financial aid.

About the UWA ocean science scholarship

According to DAAD Scholarship, the ocean science scholarship is provided through UWA’s Oceans Graduate School and aims to support students working on innovative research in oceanography, hydrodynamics, offshore geotechnical engineering, coastal engineering, marine geoscience, and marine ecology.

Students applying for the scholarship must be undertaking a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) or Master of Philosophy (MPhil) program. Reports inform that the scholarship is valued at AUD $37,500 annually, which will be awarded as a stipend to successful applicants.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

To be eligible for the Ocean Science Scholarship, applicants must meet specific academic qualifications. These include;

Holding a Master’s or Honours degree with a first-class honours result, or a Weighted Average Mark (WAM) of 80 or higher.

Applicants must also be eligible to start a PhD or MPhil at UWA and show a strong commitment to research in ocean sciences.

This scholarship is open to both domestic and international students, providing a valuable opportunity for those worldwide.

How to apply for the UWA ocean science scholarship

The application process involves a few key steps. According to DAAD Scholarship, First,

Applicants must identify a potential supervisor whose expertise aligns with their research interests. Detailed information about potential supervisors can be found on the Oceans Graduate School website

After identifying a supervisor, visit the PhD or MPhil course sections on UWA’s online portal.

Click the “Enquire here” button to create an account and submit your application. It is essential for applicants to indicate that they are applying for the Ocean Science Scholarship in their application.

For current students already enrolled in a PhD or MPhil program, they can express their interest in the scholarship by contacting the Graduate Research School through askUWA.

Important dates and program start information

DAAD Scholarship informs that the deadline for submitting applications is February 28th, 2025 and that successful applicants must begin their program before May 31st, 2025, to be eligible for the scholarship.

This timeline will provide applicants with ample time to prepare and secure their position in this prestigious program.