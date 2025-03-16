Migrant workers in Australia have the same workplace rights and protections as Australian citizens, regardless of their visa status.

These protections include safeguards against various forms of workplace exploitation, including underpayment, coercion, and threats of visa cancellation.

The Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) ensures that these rights are upheld by investigating and enforcing compliance with Australia’s workplace laws.

According to Australia’s Immigration Service, workplace exploitation refers to actions by employers or third parties, such as labor hire intermediaries, that take advantage of workers. This can include underpayment, poor living conditions, and other forms of mistreatment.

Migrant workers are encouraged to report such exploitation and are protected under Australian laws.

Types of workplace exploitation

Workplace exploitation can take many forms, including the following:

Underpayment: Workers being paid below the legal wage.

These actions are unlawful, and migrant workers are entitled to legal protection against them.

Protecting yourself from exploitation

To protect themselves, the immigration body encourages workers to take several precautions.

First, they should keep important documents, such as passports, secure. Employers can check passports but cannot take them

Second, workers should stay in contact with their consular office or embassy, which can offer assistance in case of exploitation

Also, understanding the conditions of their visa is crucial. Workers should check whether there are restrictions on working hours or employers.

The FWO also offers tools, including a Pay Calculator and a free app, Record My Hours, to help workers track their wages and hours worked.

Reporting exploitation

Migrant workers who experience exploitation are advised to report it to the FWO as soon as possible. Reporting can help the worker receive support and prevent further mistreatment.

It is also established that employers cannot cancel a worker’s visa for breaching visa conditions related to exploitation. Only the Department of Home Affairs or Australian Border Force has the authority to grant or cancel visas. Workers can report exploitation anonymously through the FWO or Border Watch.

Strengthened reporting protections