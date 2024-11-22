The Anambra State Government has proposed to spend N200 billion on completing ongoing road projects and starting new ones as part of its 2025 budget.

This allocation is part of the proposed 2025 capital expenditure for the Anambra State Ministry of Works, focused on enhancing infrastructure and boosting economic development.

However, the proposal is yet to receive assent from the State House of Assembly.

The information was obtained from a statement by the Ministry of Information, Anambra State, published on the state’s website. It outlines the breakdown of the N606.99 billion budget proposal presented by Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to the State House of Assembly earlier this week.

“Ministry of Works–Completion of ongoing road projects and construction of new ones: N200 billion,” the statement read in part.

The governor highlighted some key projects to be funded by the proposed N200 billion in 2025, including the dualization of the 34-kilometer Amawbia-to-Imo State road and the completion of the Ekwulobia flyover, among others.

The statement further revealed that other major projects under the Ministry of Works, not part of the N200 billion road allocation, include the development of new cities in Awka, Onitsha, and an Industrial City, with an allocation of N32 billion, the construction of a 4-star hotel, budgeted at N15 billion, and the development of new markets, which will receive N10 billion.

Additional initiatives include the fitting and equipping of the new Government House, amphitheater, banquet hall, and security houses, with a budget of N5 billion, as well as completing the Solution Innovation District (SID) building, aimed at fostering a community of innovators, technologists, and entrepreneurs, with N3 billion allocated for the project.

The statement provided the proposed allocations to other ministries besides the Ministry of Works.

The Ministry of Transport is proposed to receive N2.5 billion for the purchase of mass transit and marine infrastructure, including buses, jetties, and boats. Homeland Security has allocated N2 billion for armored vehicles and equipment.

The Ministry of Women Affairs is proposed to receive N2 billion for the Micro Enterprises Support Scheme, and the Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning is allocated N5 billion for the State Counterpart Fund.

Other key allocations include N5 billion for the Ministry of Information for media outreach, N500 million for the Ministry of Special Duties for riverine projects, and N2 billion for the Ministry of Agriculture for the palm and coconut seedling program.

The Ministry of Power & Water Resources is proposed to receive N7 billion for expanding power to underserved areas and installing solar streetlights.

The House of Assembly is allocated N1.5 billion for legislative quarters, and N2.24 billion for sustaining and expanding operations of the Solution Innovation District (SID).

Furthermore, the Ministry of Youth Development is proposed to receive N3 billion for youth empowerment, while the Ministry of Education is allocated N11 billion for smart schools and N22 billion for institutional development.

The Ministry of Health is proposed to receive N3 billion for general hospitals and specialized projects, including a cancer hospital.

