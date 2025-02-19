The newly enacted Anambra State Homeland Security Law, 2025 prescribes a six-year jail term and/or a N20 million fine for any person who administers charms to others for the “accumulation of wealth by supernatural means” or the commission of an offense, among other provisions.

This law, passed in early 2025, is seen as Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s effort to safeguard the people of Anambra and create a secure, resilient, and thriving environment for businesses, residents, and visitors.

Several fines and jail terms are stipulated for offenders, including residents and property owners and operators who harbor criminal activities such as rituals and banditry.

Breakdown of Responsibilities and Penalties

Use of Supernatural Powers

The law states:

“Any person who, under the practice of Okite, Ezenwanyi, or any other guise, administers any substance or charm to another person for the purpose of committing an offense or accumulating wealth by supernatural means, rather than by any known lawful means of livelihood, or who publicly propagates such accumulation of wealth, commits an offense and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for six years with an option of a N20 million fine or both.”

Any person who performs sacrifices, dumps charms, or throws sacrificial items on roads or into water bodies in the state is liable on conviction to six years of imprisonment with an option of a N20 million fine or both.

Any person who misleads the public by falsely claiming to possess supernatural powers or obtains rewards under such pretense commits an offense and is liable on conviction to six years of imprisonment with an option of a N20 million fine or both.

The law further states that any person claiming to possess supernatural powers shall be subjected to investigation to prove their claims and may face prosecution.

Use of Religious Places for Crimes

Any person who uses a religious place to commit or aid a crime commits an offense and is liable on conviction to six years of imprisonment with an option of a ₦20 million fine or both.

Any religious place suspected of being used to commit or aid a crime may be sealed by the Governor’s order pending the conclusion of investigations.

Any person found culpable shall be charged to court for prosecution.

Any person involved in rituals involving human parts is liable on conviction to 25 years of imprisonment without an option of a fine.

Duties of Landlords, Hotel Proprietors, and Related Offenses

All landlords or property owners in Anambra State must, before renting out a property, demand and obtain from prospective tenants a valid means of identification, phone number, occupation details, and workplace information (where applicable). This information must be submitted to the President General of the town union, who shall immediately transmit it to the Mayor of the Local Government.

In estates where such properties are located, the President General shall direct the leadership of the estate association to collect and transmit these details.

Any property owner who fails to obtain a valid means of identification from a tenant and does not submit a copy to the appropriate authority is liable to one year of imprisonment with an option of a N5 million fine or both.

Hotel, guest house, lodge, or short-let operators must obtain valid means of identification from guests before accommodation.

Such operators must install surveillance cameras to record guest check-ins and activities within the premises. They must submit recorded data as prescribed by the State or Local Government.

Any proprietor or operator who fails to comply faces six months of imprisonment with an option of a N1 million fine or both.

The Commissioner in charge of hospitality may withdraw the license or shut down operations of any defaulting establishment.

Property Offenses Related to Kidnapping and Banditry

Any person who allows their land or building to be used as a camp or base for kidnapping, detention of victims, ransom collection, or banditry is liable on conviction to 25 years of imprisonment without an option of a fine.

Any person, not belonging to the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, or other recognized security agencies, who resides or harbors others in forested areas for purposes unrelated to farming or lawful business commits an offense and is liable on conviction to 25 years of imprisonment without an option of a fine.

Lands or buildings used for such offenses shall be forfeited to the State Government and may be revoked or acquired by the state.

Offenses and Penalties for Assaulting Anambra State Internal Security

Any person who victimizes, assaults, intimidates, or obstructs a member of the State Internal Security (Agunechemba), Supervisory Committees, or Security Operatives while performing their duties commits an offense and is liable on conviction to:

A fine of N6 million

Six months of imprisonment

Or both

More Insights

This new law repeals the Anambra State Group Vigilante Law, 2014.

The Anambra State Government urges all residents, businesses, and stakeholders to comply with the law for the collective safety and progress of the state.

The legislation was passed following widespread criminality in the state.