The Anambra State Government has approved the development of a state-owned Solution Data Platform, with a budget allocation of N97,087,625.

The approval was among the key decisions made during the 34th Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) meeting, according to a statement by Dr. Law Mefor, Anambra State’s Commissioner for Information, shared on the official state website.

“Anambra State Solution Data Platform: Octave Analytics and Insights Ltd will develop this platform for ₦97,087,625,” he stated.

The contract was awarded to Octave Analytics and Insights Ltd, though the completion timeline for the project has not been disclosed yet.

This project is a part of Anambra State’s broader strategy to leverage technology for improved governance and development. The Solution Data Platform is expected to play a crucial role in streamlining data management processes, enhancing the state’s ability to monitor and address key areas such as security, infrastructure, and public service delivery.

The platform will allow for better data integration across various sectors, ensuring that critical information is accessible in real-time for decision-makers. With the growing need for data-driven solutions in governance, this project aims to strengthen the state’s capacity to implement policies and programs effectively.

Part of broader state initiatives

Other projects approved include the enhancement of security measures, the development of a master plan for heritage sites, and major infrastructure upgrades at various educational and healthcare facilities.

The data platform is part of a larger push by the Anambra State Government to use technology and infrastructure investments to enhance economic development, improve security, and attract investment. By embracing a data-driven approach, Anambra aims to create a more responsive and efficient governance system.

As the state continues to prioritize technological innovation, the Solution Data Platform is expected to serve as a cornerstone for future projects that will help build a more connected, informed, and prosperous Anambra.

What you should know

In a proactive response to security challenges within Anambra State, the Anambra State Police Command, working with other security agencies, has successfully dismantled a notorious criminal hideout in Lilu, Mbosi, located in the Ihiala Local Government Area.

Just days before this raid, the police recovered five unexploded improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near Umunze Police Station in Orumba South LGA, signaling a heightened alert in the area.

According to State Police spokesperson SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the raid was based on intelligence gathered over time and involved joint security forces. Authorities seized three additional unexploded IEDs, two abandoned vehicles, and materials linked to explosive activities, highlighting the organized nature of criminal threats in the region.

These investments reflect Anambra State’s vision to foster an environment where economic development and security go hand in hand.