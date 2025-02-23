The Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to intervene in the infiltration of globally banned drugs in certain markets in Onitsha.

He disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, following his visit to a market known as “Ọgbọ Ogwu” and an adjoining market in Onitsha.

He noted that, as the biggest open drug market in Africa, it was not surprising that federal agencies and regulatory bodies would, from time to time, visit the market to enforce standards and check the sale of fake, counterfeit, and controlled drugs.

FG’s Intervention Needed

According to Soludo, he sought to ascertain why other markets near the drug market in Onitsha had been closed.

“Away from the media sensation created by a few political actors, the leadership of the plumbing materials market—which was shut down alongside the drug market—confirmed to me that the discoveries made by regulators in some shops within the market were both shocking and disturbing,” he stated.

The governor revealed that within these closed shops, cartons of counterfeit and controlled drugs were discovered, many of which have been banned globally.

“How these drugs—banned both globally and locally—are still being manufactured in India, passing through our various ports (both sea and air), and eventually finding their way to our local drug markets remains a question only the relevant authorities can answer,” he added.

He stated that while stakeholders must work to rid Nigeria of fake and counterfeit drugs, “it is important for the Federal Government to tighten the noose on the supply end of the value chain.”

Directive

Based on this development, the governor stated that he has directed the ongoing search for illegal drugs—which began a few days ago—to be expedited.

According to him, this is so that, in less than 10 days from today, the traders at the plumbing materials market can be allowed to reopen and resume their legitimate commercial activities.

“As a government, we are already building a coordinated wholesale drug centre in Oba, Idemili South LGA, which will accommodate the new and standardized Ogbo Ogwu Market. This is our contribution to ending the current chaotic market environment where fake and counterfeit drugs thrive,” he added.

The governor assured that he will further solidify Onitsha’s status as the largest trading hub in Africa through appropriate development.

More Insights

This development follows a revelation made three months ago by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) that open-drug markets in cities such as Kano, Aba, Onitsha, and Lagos have been identified as hotspots facilitating the sale of substandard drugs.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of NAFDAC, issued this warning against such marketers during an interview at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja. She revealed that open-drug markets in these cities had become hubs for substandard medicine distribution, posing serious public health risks.