Lagos ranks as the fifth richest city in Africa, and is home to over 50% of Nigeria’s wealthiest people according to Henley & Partners.

With its growing class of high-net-worth individuals, the city has become a hotspot for luxury dining, where fine cuisine thrives regardless of Nigeria’s economic fluctuations.

Home to approximately 5,400 millionaires, 16 centimillionaires, and 3 billionaires, Lagos naturally attracts an ecosystem of high-end restaurants.

Upscale neighborhoods like Victoria Island and Lekki house some of the city’s finest dining establishments, each offering an exclusive culinary experience tailored to a wealthy clientele.

But in Lagos, fine dining is not just about food—it is a statement. From opulent interiors to meticulously crafted menus and top-tier service, these restaurants provide an experience that goes beyond the plate, catering to a discerning audience that values sophistication and status.

This thriving fine dining culture is part of a larger hospitality industry that plays a significant role in Nigeria’s economy. The country’s food industry alone is valued at $209 billion, according to Rushdi Ibrahim, Managing Director of Burger King. He notes that Nigeria’s expanding middle class and growing appetite for global cuisine make it an attractive market for both local and international hospitality brands looking to expand.

In this article, we spotlight 10 founders behind some of Lagos’ most exclusive fine dining establishments—exploring their journeys, their vision, and how their ventures continue to redefine food and luxury in the city.

NOK by Alara

Owner: Reni Folawiyo

Year it started: 2015

Location: 12A Akin Olugbade St, Victoria Island

Average Menu Price: N30,000

Reni Folawiyo is a Nigerian entrepreneur, businesswoman, and lawyer who has made significant strides in promoting African fashion, art, and cuisine. She is the founder and CEO of ALÁRA, West Africa’s premier destination for fashion, art, food, design, and culture.

Established in February 2015, ALÁRA is housed in a purpose-built iconic structure on Lagos’ Victoria Island.

The store is a blend of luxury and culture, showcasing African design, and it has become synonymous with innovation and excellence in the African cultural sphere. “ALÁRA” means “wondrous performer” in Yoruba, embodying the essence of her vision to celebrate African creativity and craftsmanship.

In addition to ALÁRA, Reni also founded NOK by Alara, a fine-dining restaurant located within the concept store. Launched in 2015, NOK offers a modern reinterpretation of African cuisine, making it a go-to spot for Lagos’ elite and international visitors.

The average menu price at NOK is typically between N30,000 to N49,000 providing a top-tier dining experience that merges traditional African flavors with contemporary culinary techniques.

Reni serves as a board member for Sparkle Nigeria and The Alternative Bank, furthering her impact on Nigeria’s business and financial sectors.

Shiro Lagos

Owner: Sanjay Mahtani (Co-founder)

Year it started: 2017

Location: Block XVI 3 & 4, Victoria Island, Oniru Estate

Average Menu Price: N25,000

Shiro is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Sanjay Mahtani and Jay Singh. Sanjay Mahtani’s journey into the hospitality industry began as a childhood hobby, later evolving into a serious pursuit in 2000 in Bangalore.

By 2005, this passion culminated in the founding of JSM Corporation, a pioneering venture in India’s hospitality sector, co-created with Jay Singh. Today, Mahtani is at the helm of a company that operates some of India’s most iconic hospitality brands, including Hard Rock Cafe, Shiro, California Pizza Kitchen, and Asilo.

Before relocating to India in 1994, Mahtani established himself as a successful entrepreneur in Nigeria, running a thriving food and dairy trading business.

Upon moving to India, he diversified his family’s business portfolio by setting up a sourcing company in Bengaluru. It was at a casual party that the idea for JSM Corporation took root.

Located at Block XVI 3 & 4, Victoria Island, Oniru Estate, Shiro Lagos has established itself as one of the city’s premier fine dining restaurants. With its blend of modern elegance and diverse culinary offerings, the restaurant has become a popular choice for both local and international guests.

Dining at Shiro Lagos comes with a premium price tag, with the average menu price starting at N20,000. The restaurant is open daily from noon, and reservations can be made. Shiro Lagos has received positive feedback from its patrons, maintaining a 4.6/5 rating on Facebook (from 94 votes) and a 4.4/5 rating on Google (from 1,695 reviews).

RSVP Lagos & Slow

Owner: Nahi Halabi(Co-founder, CEO)

Year it started: 2014/2018

Location: 16 Akin Adesola St/2 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Victoria Island

Average Menu Price: N40,000 /N30,000

Nahi Halabi is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Pistachio Foods LTD, a leading name in Nigeria’s food industry. With over a decade of experience, Halabi has been a driving force behind the success of his ventures, including his role in founding R.S.V.P., an upscale restaurant and bar located in Victoria Island, Lagos. He founded the company alongside his wife, Mahi.

Since April 2014, Halabi has been at the helm of Pistachio Foods, overseeing operations and expanding the company’s presence in the competitive food sector. In addition to his work with Pistachio Foods, he co-founded Slow Cooked LTD in 2018, further diversifying his portfolio in the hospitality industry.

R.S.V.P., which opened in November 2014, quickly became a staple in Lagos’ dining scene, gaining recognition for its industrial luxury design, hidden bar, and exceptional food and service. Inspired by the prohibition-era restaurants of Manhattan, the venue is known for its top-tier cuisine, curated music, and world-class design. Halabi’s leadership and commitment to quality have set new standards in the Nigerian hospitality landscape.

A full dining experience per head costs as much as N40,000 per head.

THE SMITHS

Owner: Taiwo Smith(Co-founder)

Year it started: 2023

Location: 16 Akin Adesola St, Victoria Island

Average Menu Price: N30,000

Taiwo Smith is the co-founder and executive chef of The Smiths, a premier cocktail room and upscale dining venue in Lagos, Nigeria. The restaurant is owned by Kehinde and Taiwo Smith, the same people who own Cafeteria and Maple.

Known for its blend of luxury dining and nightlife, The Smiths offers an exciting mix of global flavors, from Asian and Mediterranean to Latin American cuisines.

Taiwo, who divides her time between Chicago and Lagos, has created a space that emphasizes the joy of slowing down and savoring every moment.

The restaurant’s philosophy revolves around cultural fusion, delivering expertly crafted cocktails paired with an array of carefully curated dishes. Located at 16 Akin Adesola St, Victoria Island, Lagos, with an outstanding 5.0 rating across various review platforms, The Smiths has quickly become a top choice for those seeking an unforgettable dining experience in Lagos.

While the average spend per person is N30,000, a complete dining experience at The Smiths typically costs around N45,000-N75,000 for a full experience, reflecting its upscale offerings.

Taiwo’s commitment to quality has earned The Smiths a reputation as one of Lagos’ best spots for fine dining.

THE SLICE HOUSE Lagos

Owner: Tracy Nwapa

Year it started: 2010

Location: 9 Ologun Agbaje St, Victoria Island

Average Menu Price: N20,000

Tracy Nwapa is the dynamic founder and owner of Slice Lagos, a contemporary restaurant located in Victoria Island. After relocating from Detroit, Michigan, where she studied Broadcast Journalism, TV, and Film Production at Wayne State University, Tracy quickly made a name for herself in Nigeria’s media industry, working with top outlets like Made Magazine, Sound City Music Channel, and Flytime TV.

In 2010, Tracy founded Slice Lagos, blending her passion for culinary experiences with her flair for design. The restaurant offers a unique fusion of cultural cuisines in a setting that combines artistic design with fine dining.

At Slice Lagos, each item on the menu starts from about N8,000, with a full dining experience averaging over N20,000 per person. The establishment has become a go-to spot for those seeking a blend of flavorful cuisine, exceptional service, and a visually stunning atmosphere.

THE HOUSE Lagos

Owner: Tobi Hamilton-Founder

Year it started: 2017

Location: 4 AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island

Average Menu Price: N20,000

Tobi Hamilton, the founder of Hamilton & Hamilton, a boutique agency established in May 2020, has over 13 years of combined experience in strategy, marketing, public relations, and business development.

Specializing in creating tailored solutions for clients, the agency focuses on telling brand stories and driving business growth through innovative, seamless execution. In addition to her role at Hamilton & Hamilton, she is the Founder and CEO of THE HOUSE Lagos, a unique social venue that blends home-like warmth with a vibrant atmosphere. THE HOUSE offers a space for relaxation, networking, and enjoyment, appealing to both young and old. Since its opening in 2017, it has become one of the most sought-after spots in Lagos.

She is also the Executive Director at Balosh Integrated Services, where she manages operations, business development, and strategy to ensure the company thrives through changing economic climates.

Her earlier career includes stints at G-Star RAW and Abercrombie & Fitch, where she managed operations, marketing, and retail. With expertise in disruptive strategy, she is a graduate of Harvard Business School and holds a CIM Professional Diploma in Marketing.

Flower Shop Cafe

Owner: Malaika Najem

Year it started: 2019

Location: 274 Akin Adesola St, Victoria Island

Average Menu Price: N25,000

Malaika Najem is an entrepreneur with a passion for design, hospitality, and aesthetics. Her journey began in jewelry-making, founding Malaika Najem Contemporary Jewelry, where she spent four years crafting unique pieces. Educated at Alchimia, she honed her skills in metal and jewelry arts before expanding her creativity into hospitality.

In 2015, she launched The Flowershop, a floral and lifestyle brand that evolved into Flowershop Café in 2019. Located at 274 Akin Adesola St, Victoria Island, the café is safely tucked away in downtown Lagos, offering an escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. The café is known for its premium menu, where an English breakfast combo starts at N25,000 and could cost more depending on additional selections.

Malaika’s expertise in design and hospitality, refined during her managerial role at Delis, is evident in Flowershop Café’s carefully curated ambiance. It has a 4.5 star rating according to Google Business.

Kaly

Owner: Loubna Fakhri-Baker

Year it started: 2019

Location: 1 Akin Adesola Street off Ahmadu Bello way, Victoria Island

AverageMenu Price: N35,000

Loubna Fakhri-Baker, of Lebanese descent, was born and raised in Senegal before moving to Nigeria in 2008. A trailblazer in the hospitality industry, she is the co-founder of Hedonista Hospitality Group, the parent company of Craft Gourmet, Kaly Restaurant and Bar Lounge, and other renowned dining establishments in Lagos.

With a diploma from Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), one of the world’s premier hospitality management schools, Loubna brings a wealth of expertise to her ventures. In 2016, she and her husband, Anu Baker, launched Craft Gourmet by Lou Baker, an open-kitchen restaurant, tea room, deli, and catering service celebrated for its fresh, high-quality ingredients and exceptional dining experience.

Under Hedonista Hospitality Group, Loubna expanded her footprint with Kaly Restaurant and Bar Lounge, a stylish and contemporary dining space known for its premium offerings and sophisticated ambiance. Kaly is typically on the higher end of the dining spectrum, with a minimum average budget of N35,000 per head. The restaurant has received glowing reviews, boasting a 4.4-star rating from 791 reviews on Google.

Circa Lagos

Owner: Francis Obozuwa

Year it started: 2018

Location: 2 Kola Adeyina Close, Off Jerry Iriabe St, Lekki Phase I

Average Menu Price: N20,000

For over two decades, Francis Obozuwa has been shaping Lagos’ design and hospitality scene. As the CEO of Eton House Furniture, he has built a brand that defines contemporary luxury in Nigerian homes, offering bespoke furniture with a commitment to quality craftsmanship.

Beyond furniture, Obozuwa has extended his creative vision into hospitality. In 2018, he co-founded Circa Lagos, a stylish restaurant and lounge that has become a staple in Lekki’s social scene. That same year, he also launched The Borough Lagos, a boutique hotel known for its modern elegance and personalized service.

A graduate of Ambrose Alli University with a degree in Philosophy, Obozuwa later honed his business expertise at Lagos Business School, where he earned a certificate in Entrepreneurial Management. His passion for design and strategy is also evident in Ink Business Design and Consulting, where he serves as a director, helping brands refine their identity and market presence.

NOIR lagos

Owner: Marie Louise Sassine

Year it started: 2017

Location: 4A Akin Olugbade street, Lago

Average Menu Price: N30,000

Marie Louise Sassine is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Noir Lagos, a French-inspired Lagos casual fine dining restaurant founded in 2017. With over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, her experience level cuts across multiple continents, including Switzerland, the United States, Ghana, and Nigeria.

A graduate of César Ritz Colleges Switzerland, Sassine earned a bachelor’s degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management, alongside specialized certifications in Food & Beverage Operations and Train the Trainer Programs. Her career began with international management training roles at Marriott Hotel in the United States and Le Diwane Restaurant in Switzerland, providing her with a strong foundation in food service.

She later transitioned into aviation catering, taking on senior sales and management roles at First Catering Ltd. and Airline Services Ltd., where she led operations across Accra, Lagos, and Abuja.

At Noir Lagos, where a full-course meal can cost an average of N30,000+ it has a 4.5-star rating on Google Business.

Note: The individuals featured in this compilation have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of editors, experts, and analysts at Nairametrics. It is important to note that none of the individuals listed have solicited their inclusion. While this list aims to be comprehensive, it is by no means exhaustive; numerous other contributors have played a role in the restaurant fine dining experience in Lagos. This compilation is exclusive to Nairametrics and may be updated periodically to reflect changes and advancements in the field. Feedback will be appreciated.