The Organized Health Sector Unions in Anambra have appealed to Governor Charles Soludo to pay health workers their full 100% Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) to avert a fresh industrial action in the state.

Mr. Charles Nwoye, spokesperson for the group and Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals in Anambra, made the appeal to the governor while addressing journalists in Nnewi on Thursday.

He emphasized that the Federal Government had approved the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health workers in 2010 and reviewed it in 2023.

Nwoye revealed that health workers in Anambra had not fully benefited from the salary structure since its introduction in 2010.

Disparity between CONMESS and CONHESS

According to him, only the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for medical and dental practitioners was fully implemented, while health workers under CONHESS were left behind.

“Even in recent times, they enjoyed the full 100% of their CONMESS, while ours remains at just 50%,” he said.

He added that following agitations by their union two years ago, the teaching hospital was able to implement up to 90% of CONHESS for their members.

“Since last year, we have consistently written to the current administration of our hardworking governor, Soludo, who has shown concern for the wellbeing of Anambra residents and a strong commitment to the state’s development.

“In line with his campaign promise to make Anambra the Dubai of Africa, we believe that vision cannot be fully achieved without the health sector being adequately carried along,” Nwoye stated.

Nwoye expressed appreciation on behalf of the health workers to union members whose efforts have contributed to Anambra’s health sector being ranked among the best in the country.

Worker productivity key to policy success

He noted that it was the productivity of the health workers that gave credibility to the successful implementation of government policies in the health sector.

Nwoye argued that no matter how wonderful and well-designed government policies may be, they would yield no positive results without the commitment and effectiveness of result-oriented workers.

What you should know

The Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) is a unified salary structure specifically designed for health professionals and staff working within Nigeria’s Federal Public Service.

Established in 2009, CONHESS was the result of a collective agreement between the Federal Ministry of Health and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

It provides a single, consolidated salary package, which includes allowances such as rent subsidy, to ensure fair and consistent compensation across various health roles.

The structure applies to professionals and workers in federal hospitals, clinics, and medical institutions, excluding medical doctors and dentists who are under a separate structure known as CONMESS.

CONHESS was introduced to standardize pay, improve staff motivation, and reduce industrial disputes in the health sector.

Despite its approval, implementation at the state level has been inconsistent, often leading to agitation and demands from health unions for full adoption.