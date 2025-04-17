The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has confirmed that the Kaduna Power Plant is now 87% completed and is set to become operational by the end of 2025.

Adelabu gave this assurance during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series held in Abuja on Thursday, where he provided updates on key power projects across the country.

The Kaduna Power Plant, a 215MW facility constructed by the Federal Ministry of Power, had been abandoned for six years before the current administration intervened.

Adelabu emphasized that his personal inspection of the project led to securing President Bola Tinubu’s approval for its completion.

“It is 87% completed, but was neglected for 6 years since 2018/2019. They have stopped work on it.

“I personally inspected it and ensured that we got Mr. President’s approval for us to complete this project, and it has the capacity of 215MW. So, before the end of the year, the Kaduna Power Plant will be in operation. I can assure you,” Adelabu stated.

Expanding Nigeria’s Power Generation Capacity

In addition to the Kaduna Power Plant, Adelabu highlighted the government’s commitment to long-term energy sustainability. He disclosed that early-phase development of the Makurdi Hydro Project, a large 1,500MW hydroelectric power initiative, is already underway.

“We are in the initial phases of developing the Makurdi Hydro Project and revitalizing the Kaduna Power Plant. Makurdi Hydro Project is a large hydro project of about 1,500MW. We need to start planning for the future, so we can’t wait until we exhaust the existing generating companies before introducing new ones,” he explained.

The Minister stressed the administration’s strategic vision to increase Nigeria’s power generation capacity and ensure a stable electricity supply.

He noted that the Federal Government is keen on addressing past inefficiencies and ensuring that all abandoned power infrastructure is completed to boost the national grid.

Government’s Commitment to Energy Sector Development

Adelabu reiterated that the power sector remains a priority for the Tinubu administration, emphasizing that ongoing projects will contribute significantly to economic growth, industrialization, and job creation.

With the Kaduna Power Plant nearing completion and new power projects in the pipeline, the Federal Government aims to enhance energy availability, reduce dependency on diesel generators, and improve the overall efficiency of Nigeria’s electricity supply system.

What you should know

The contract for the power plant project, awarded in November 2009 to General Electric and Rockson Engineering for a dual thermal plant, using Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and natural gas, was expected to have been concluded on December 31, 2013.

The project initially was sited at Kudenda industrial area instead of Kakuri because the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was expected to route a gas pipeline tagged the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) near the site.