The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the commencement of operations at the Aremo Olusegun Osoba Station, located in Olodo, Odeda Local Government Area, Ogun State, along the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS) route.

The station, named after former Ogun State Governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba, is now open to the public, enhancing connectivity and accessibility for passengers travelling along this vital corridor.

The announcement was made via the NRC’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

“Aremo Olusegun Osoba Station (Olodo) is now open for operational use on Lagos- Ibadan Train Service (LITS),” the tweet read.

The opening of the station marks a significant milestone in the NRC’s efforts to improve rail transportation.

Strategically positioned along the Lagos-Ibadan rail line, it provides passengers with modern facilities for a comfortable travel experience while supporting regional economic growth and connectivity.

The Lagos-Ibadan Train Service has been a vital link in reducing travel time, alleviating road congestion, and fostering economic activity. The addition of the Aremo Olusegun Osoba Station further strengthens these benefits.

What you should know

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has been advancing its efforts to optimize operations and expand the Lagos-Ibadan Train Service (LITS).

On October 14, 2024, the NRC granted a three-year license to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to operate freight services on the Lagos-Ibadan standard-gauge railway line, making CCECC the first company authorized for such services in Nigeria.

Effective until October 2027, the license aims to maximize the railway’s economic potential by providing businesses with a reliable and cost-effective logistics solution, thereby boosting economic activity along the Lagos-Ibadan corridor.

The Lagos-Ibadan Railway, built by CCECC and launched in June 2021, connects Lagos, the country’s economic hub, with Ibadan, Oyo State’s capital.

Covering 157 kilometers with an additional 7-kilometer branch line, the railway supports speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour, offering secure and affordable transportation for passengers and cargo while efficiently linking ports and inland areas.

As of March 2024, the railway had safely operated for 1,000 days, transporting over 2 million passengers. CCECC has supported its operation with technical assistance, staff training, and managerial expertise, creating jobs and developing a skilled workforce in Nigeria’s rail sector.

Additionally, the NRC announced in November 2024 the introduction of an extra weekend trip on the LITS route, increasing Friday and Saturday trips from two to three.

This move provides greater travel flexibility for commuters while meeting the rising demand for rail services.