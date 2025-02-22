The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) resumed passenger operations on the Warri-Itakpe Train Service on Saturday, February 22, 2025, following a two-day suspension caused by a technical glitch.

The NRC suspended train services on Thursday and Friday, February 20 and 21, for essential technical maintenance to ensure the continued safety, reliability, and efficiency of operations.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the NRC management.

“Train operations on Warri-Itakpe train service were suspended on Thursday and Friday, February 20 and 21, 2025, for essential technical maintenance. This proactive measure was necessary to ensure the continued safety, reliability, and efficiency of our services,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Normal train operations will resume on Saturday, February 22, 2025.”

The NRC also apologized for any inconvenience caused during the suspension period.

More insights

The disruption of passenger operations on the Warri-Itakpe Train Service was triggered by a technical glitch on Tuesday, February 18, which delayed passengers overnight at the Ajaokuta Train Station.

The incident occurred around 6:00 pm, leaving passengers stranded until the next morning when the train resumed its journey.

In response, the NRC announced a 100% refund for affected passengers, directing the ticket concessionaire to notify them of the reimbursement.

The decision to suspend operations for maintenance was a proactive step to prevent future disruptions.

The Warri-Itakpe Train Service is a crucial transportation link, connecting communities and supporting commerce between Warri in Delta State and Itakpe in Kogi State.

What you should know

The technical glitch on the Warri-Itakpe Train Service corridor on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, occurred just eight months after several coaches on the same line derailed at Ujevwu near Abraka in Delta State in July, 2024.

Although no fatalities were recorded, the February incident led the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to suspend train services on the route for two days.

Operations only resumed after the NRC conducted technical maintenance to ensure the safety and reliability of the service.

Beyond the Warri-Itakpe Train Service, there have been several reported incidents on NRC-operated lines in recent years.

In May 2024, for example, a train coach derailed on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor at Jeremy Station, disrupting travel and raising safety concerns.

In addition to derailments, other reported causes of railway incidents in Nigeria include loss of control, locomotive failure, detachments, washouts, collisions, and various other operational challenges.

These recurring incidents highlight the need for improved safety measures and enhanced infrastructure maintenance in the Nigerian railway system to prevent such accidents and ensure passenger safety.