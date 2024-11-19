The Federal Government of Nigeria has launched the air component of “Operation Fansar Yamma Sector 2,” a comprehensive initiative aimed at addressing banditry and other criminal activities in the North-west region.

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru-Abubakar, unveiled the operation on Monday in Katsina, emphasizing its critical role in ensuring peace, stability, and security in the affected areas.

He described Operation Fansar Yamma as a joint effort to address terrorism, which has caused loss of lives and displacement of families in Nigeria’s northwest.

“It is a comprehensive joint operation to defeat those who seek to undermine our collective peace, security, stability and prosperity.

“The scourge of terrorism is not unique to Nigeria, adding that across the Sahel and beyond, countries are all confronting security threats.

“Here in Nigeria, particularly in the North-west, the consequences have been worrisome, with many lives loss, families displaced,“ he stated

He reaffirmed the government’s determination to restore peace and improve the quality of life in the region.

Progress against insecurity

Minister Badaru-Abubakar commended the military for their dedication and professionalism in the fight against banditry and terrorism, pointing to significant progress made in the region.

“Your professionalism in every operation is inspiring. Your efforts are yielding results. Gradually, farmers are returning to their farms, children are going back to schools, businesses are reopening, and ordinary Nigerians can sleep in peace.

“On behalf of President Bola Tinubu and all Nigerians, I salute your unwavering loyalty, perseverance, and professionalism. We also recognize the personal sacrifice you make in leaving behind your families and the comfort of your office to secure our collective future,” he said.

As part of the operation’s launch, two T-129 SOP/TTP attack helicopters were inaugurated to enhance the military’s air capabilities. The Minister stressed the importance of these assets in ensuring successful operations.

New platforms to drive success

Badaru-Abubakar expressed confidence that the newly introduced platforms, combined with the skill and dedication of the personnel operating them, will deliver results that will make both the President and Nigerians proud.

“With the induction of these new platforms and the quality of men and women operating them, I am confident that you will make the President and all Nigerians proud,” he said.

He urged the Nigerian Air Force to maintain synergy with other components of Operation Fansar Yamma to achieve its objectives effectively.