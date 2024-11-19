President Bola Tinubu has restructured the State House media team, introducing a collective spokesperson model to enhance efficiency, improve coordination, and ensure consistent communication of government policies.

The changes, announced by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, via a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, include re-designating Sunday Dare as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications, and Daniel Bwala as Special Adviser, Policy Communication.

Together with Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, they will collectively serve as spokespersons under a collaborative and unified approach.

“President Bola Tinubu has re-designated the positions of two recently appointed officials in the State House media and communications team to enhance efficiency within the government’s communication machinery.

“The restructuring is as follows:

“Mr. Sunday Dare – hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation is now Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications.

“Mr. Daniel Bwala – announced last week as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now Special Adviser Policy Communication.

“These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency. Instead, all the three Special Advisers will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government,” the statement read in part.

The statement emphasized that the collective approach aims to strengthen the government’s communication machinery with clarity and consistency.

Onanuga added that the model reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to an effective media team, enhancing public, media, and stakeholder engagement while fostering transparency and trust.

What you should know

Ajuri Ngelale, the former spokesperson and Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, took an indefinite leave of absence from national service in September 2024, citing family medical concerns.

The President accepted Ngelale’s reasons for the leave, fully understood them, and sympathized with his circumstances. Ngelale had served in the role since July 31, 2023.

Following his departure, the presidency appointed Sunday Dare as Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation and Daniel Bwala as Special Adviser on media and Public Communication, to oversee government communications.

However, with the recent restructuring of the State House media and communications team, their roles have been re-designated as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications, and Special Adviser, Policy Communication, respectively.

They now work alongside Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, under a collective spokesperson model aimed at strengthening the Presidency’s engagement with the public, media, and stakeholders.