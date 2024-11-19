Australia released its updated Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL), offering new opportunities for skilled workers hoping to move to the country on November 18, 2024.

The MLTSSL identifies occupations that are in high demand in Australia and essential for the country’s growth.

According to DAAD, This list is updated twice a year to reflect changes in the job market and the skills Australia needs.

MLTSSL provides pathway for skilled migration

The MLTSSL is an important tool for professionals who want to live and work in Australia. It lists jobs that the Australian government has identified as critical for national development.

Reports inform that being on this list increases the chances of qualifying for various skilled work visas, including the Skilled Independent Visa, Skilled Nominated Visa, and others. These visas allow skilled workers to live and work in Australia, with some offering pathways to permanent residency.

Key occupations added to the MLTSSL

According to DAAD, the November 2024 update of the MLTSSL includes several new roles that are in demand across Australia. These include:

Cybersecurity Specialists: With the growing need for digital security, Australia is seeking cybersecurity experts. Salaries for this role range from AUD 90,000 to AUD 150,000 per year. A degree in cybersecurity, IT, or a related field is required.

Renewable Energy Engineers: Australia's push for sustainable energy solutions has led to an increased demand for renewable energy engineers. These professionals earn between AUD 85,000 and AUD 130,000 annually. A degree in renewable or sustainable engineering is preferred.

Aged Care Managers: Due to an aging population, Australia is looking for aged care managers. These professionals can earn between AUD 80,000 and AUD 120,000 per year. Qualifications in health administration, business, or nursing are needed.

Data Scientists: Data science is another area where Australia needs skilled workers. Salaries for data scientists range from AUD 100,000 to AUD 160,000. A background in data science, statistics, or a related field is required.

Mental Health Nurses: Mental health nurses are in demand to support Australia's growing healthcare needs. These nurses earn between AUD 70,000 and AUD 110,000 annually. A nursing degree with a mental health specialization is needed.

How to apply for jobs in Australia

If your occupation is on the updated MLTSSL, the next step is to get your qualifications assessed by the relevant Australian assessing authority. This is a required step to ensure your skills meet Australian standards.

Afterward, you can search for job opportunities on Australian job platforms like Seek, Indeed, and LinkedIn. Employers in Australia may also offer sponsorship to skilled workers, which can help with the visa application process.

Visas available for MLTSSL occupations

Skilled workers in occupations listed on the MLTSSL may be eligible for several types of Australian work visas:

Skilled Independent Visa (Subclass 189): This visa allows skilled workers to live and work anywhere in Australia without needing employer or state sponsorship.

Skilled Nominated Visa (Subclass 190): This visa requires nomination from an Australian state or territory but offers permanent residency with regional benefits.

Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) Visa (Subclass 491): This visa is for those who are willing to live in regional areas of Australia. It offers a pathway to permanent residency after a few years.

The updated MLTSSL opens up new opportunities for skilled professionals looking to migrate to Australia. For more information on how to apply, visit the Department of Home Affairs website.