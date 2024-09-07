The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has tendered an indefinite leave of absence from national service under the federal government.

He disclosed this in a statement on September 7, 2024, linking his decision to family medical concerns.

Ajuri who doubles as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen, said his choice was based on undisclosed pressing health issues.

Committed to National Service

Ngelale disclosed his submitted memo of leave of absence to the Chief of Staff to the President on Friday detailing why he is proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence.

He stated he needed to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting his immediate, nuclear family.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home, “he stated.

He looked forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit.

“I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and me during this time, ” he added.