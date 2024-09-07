The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has committed over $6.5 million to aid flood-related humanitarian efforts in Nigeria.

This is according to a press statement by USAID, which was seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement, this funding, part of USAID’s Fiscal Year 2024 support, will assist local partners, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in responding to the severe flooding that has impacted various regions across the country.

$3 million for critical flood-related needs

As part of this initiative, IOM will allocate $3 million to address critical flood-related needs nationwide.

According to Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, over 619,000 people in 29 states have been affected by the flooding since mid-August.

The floods have tragically claimed 210 lives, displaced nearly 228,700 people, and damaged over 84,800 homes.

This assistance from the U.S. comes as part of a broader humanitarian relief effort aimed at addressing the growing impacts of natural disasters in the country.

Over $100 million for various humanitarian needs in Nigeria

The statement also noted that USAID’s support is not limited to flood relief. In the current fiscal year, the agency has provided nearly $100 million to Nigeria to address various humanitarian needs, including those arising from other natural disasters.

USAID Mission Director Melissa Jones emphasized the strength of the U.S.-Nigeria partnership, saying: “The United States remains committed to supporting the people of Nigeria as they face the challenges posed by climate change and increasingly frequent natural disasters. Our enduring partnership is rooted in a long history of delivering humanitarian aid across the nation.”

What you should know

Last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the Nigerian floods in 2022, which tragically took the lives of hundreds, resulted in significant damage costs between $3.79 billion and $9.12 billion.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) stated that the recent floods across the country have damaged up to 16,488 hectares of farmlands with crops in 27 states across the country.

Also, over 32 thousand houses have been damaged by the flood and about 227,000 people were affected by the disaster from data made available by statement emergency agencies.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abdullahi Sabi Aliyu recently said that up to 51% of farming areas in Nigeria are liable to flooding in 2024.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari further stated that the ongoing devastating floods will affect the anticipated harvest of farmers this year.

The World Bank recently stated that Nigeria would require an estimated $2.4 billion, equivalent of about 0.6% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), to shield its households from falling into poverty after experiencing a climate shock.