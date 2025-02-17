The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out a successful airstrike on Yauni Hill in Zakka Ward, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, neutralizing several bandits and thwarting an ongoing attack against security personnel, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reports.

The operation, conducted by the Air Component of Operation FASAN YANMA, played a crucial role in repelling bandits targeting the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Katsina State Community Watch Corps personnel.

A statement released by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, confirmed that the airstrike was executed based on credible intelligence.

According to the NAF, the intelligence reports indicated that terrorists had launched an attack on a PMF location within the community, resulting in the tragic loss of two police personnel and four vigilantes before the military’s intervention.

In a swift response, NAF deployed air assets for an interdiction mission, effectively engaging the identified targets upon arrival at the scene. The precision strike disrupted the bandits’ operations and prevented further escalation of violence in the region.

Investigation into Civilian Casualty Allegations

Despite the operational success, reports alleging civilian casualties from the airstrike have surfaced, prompting concerns.

Reacting to these allegations, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has ordered a thorough investigation to ascertain the veracity of the claims and ensure accountability where necessary.

The NAF reiterated its commitment to minimizing collateral damage while conducting counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations. The investigation will assess the circumstances surrounding the allegations and determine if any unintended casualties occurred.

Commitment to National Security

The airstrike forms part of NAF’s broader strategy to combat terrorism and criminal activities in Nigeria’s northwest region. Katsina State, like many other states in the region, has been plagued by banditry and insurgency, necessitating intensified security efforts.

As security forces continue to engage criminal elements, collaboration between the military, local security outfits, and intelligence agencies remains crucial in ensuring lasting peace and stability.

The Nigerian Air Force has reaffirmed its dedication to protecting civilian lives while executing its mandate to eliminate threats posed by terrorist groups.

Recall that in December 2024, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, during his visit to the troops of Operation FASAN YANMA at 8 Division Headquarters in Sokoto state, warned civilians harbouring suspected criminals to desist from such acts or face the consequences of their actions.

The CDS said this in response to the Christmas day bombing of civilians in two communities in the Silame Local Government by the Nigerian Air Force.

An airstrike, intended to neutralise Lakurawa terrorists, mistakenly hit Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities, killing at least 10 villagers and leaving several others wounded.