The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced recruitment for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC33/2024) aimed at enlisting qualified graduates and post-graduates for training as officers in various professional fields.

According to the NAF, in a statement signed by Air Vice Marshal AH Bakari on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, interested applicants can apply online for free via the official recruitment portal at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng starting from October 14, 2024.

The online registration will close on November 26, 2024.

Applicants are advised to carefully review the disciplines required before submitting their application, as multiple submissions or errors will result in automatic disqualification. “Only one application can be made as application once submitted cannot be corrected. Multiple applications will result in disqualification,” the NAF warned.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the Direct Short Service Commission, applicants must:

Be Nigerian by birth.

Meet the height requirements of 1.66 meters for males and 1.63 meters for females.

Be medically, physically, and psychologically fit.

Have no criminal convictions.

Be aged between 20 and 30 years. However, Medical Consultants are eligible between the ages of 25 and 40 years.

The NAF emphasized the importance of applicants meeting these criteria, noting that failure to meet any of the conditions will lead to disqualification.

Qualification requirements

Applicants must possess at least a Second Class Upper Division for degree holders or an Upper Credit for HND holders. Additionally, candidates must have credits in English, Mathematics, and three other subjects relevant to their course of study. Computer literacy is considered an added advantage.

The NAF also requires applicants to have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and present either a Discharge Certificate or a Letter of Exemption at the time of application. Registration with relevant professional bodies in Nigeria is required where applicable.

Aptitude tests will be scheduled, and candidates are expected to monitor the NAF recruitment portal for updates on the dates and locations of the tests. Any false declarations or multiple submissions will lead to disqualification.

All application submissions must be completed within the given timeframe, and applicants are required to print and sign all relevant documents upon successful application.

Required documents

Upon completing the application process, candidates whose submissions meet the stipulated requirements will be required to print the following documents:

Local Government Area Attestation Form, signed by a Military/Police Officer of appropriate rank, or other approved authorities.

Parent/Guardian Consent Form.

Attestation of Good Character Form.

Acknowledgment Form.

These documents are necessary to complete the application process, and invalid applications will not generate these slips.

Further details are available on the Nigerian Air Force website, applicants may also contact NAF support lines at 07052683575 and 07030562381 or via email at careers@airforce.mil.ng for inquiries.