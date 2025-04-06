Many electricity consumers residing in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have raised concerns over what they describe as discriminatory and unequal access to electricity supply across customer bands, particularly under the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Several residents who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday alleged that the current electricity distribution framework heavily favors customers on Band A, to the detriment of those on Bands B to E, who are subjected to erratic and epileptic power supply despite being billed.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Band A customers—who receive between 18 to 20 hours of electricity daily—are billed at N209.5 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while customers on Band B are charged N63/kWh. However, residents argue that this segmentation has created a two-tier electricity system that punishes the majority while favoring a few.

Residents Speak Out

Mr. Moses Omoruyi, a resident of Kuje under Band B, criticized the disparity in power supply, stating that all Nigerians deserve equal treatment regardless of the band classification.

He said, “Those on Band A are enjoying regular power supply, while we are left in the dark. Are we not Nigerians like them?”

He said consumers should be charged based on the number of units they consume, not on the hours of supply.

Omoruyi stressed that the federal government must prioritize nationwide electricity stability over selective supply, adding that the current model only breeds inequality and public frustration.

Mrs. Ufuoma Ifeta, who resides in Kubwa, emphasized the need to review the current pricing model and called for a more equitable electricity tariff system.

“If we place everyone on an equal and affordable rate, people will still pay according to what they use,” she said.

She noted further that the issue of some people getting 20 hours of power while others manage with two to five hours daily was unjust.

She recommended that NERC and AEDC consider an overhaul of the band system to reflect fairness and accessibility for all electricity users, irrespective of location.

More Than Just a Pricing Issue

Mr. Joseph Akhere, a civil servant also based in Kubwa, noted that the issue goes beyond just pricing—reliability and availability are key.

He noted that most people are not against paying for power as such but the electricity has to be available in the first place.

He urged the government to invest more in electricity infrastructure that supports equitable distribution across all zones.

Uniform Tariff, Nationwide Supply

Mrs. Titilayo Olowu, a resident of Dutse, argued that the federal government’s push to move more consumers to Band A must be backed by consistent and stable supply, not just higher tariffs.

Mr Gilbert Akpan, also residing in Dutse said that consumers on other Bands are really suffering due to lack of constant power supply.

Akpan suggested that the government should stop the preference given to consumers on Band A and give electricity to all its citizens with a uniform tariff

Policy Gap and Public Discontent

Under the current structure, Band A customers represent a small percentage of electricity consumers nationwide.

These customers typically include high-density commercial areas, government institutions, and elite neighborhoods. However, the majority of Nigerians fall under Bands B to E, and are consistently underserved.

Despite efforts by the federal government to reform the power sector through market-based tariffs and privatization of distribution companies, issues of fairness, infrastructure gaps, and regional disparity persist.

What you should know

In 2024, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu announced FG’s intention to remove the subsidy on electricity for Band A customers, saying the Federal Government could no longer shoulder the responsibility.

He said FG is currently indebted to the tune of N1.3 trillion to generating companies (GenCos), while the gas companies are being owed $1.3 billion.