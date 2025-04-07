Luxembourg has made changes to its work visa eligibility for 2025, prioritizing applicants for positions with skill shortages.

This update is part of the government’s effort to address labor gaps and attract global talent to drive economic growth and competitiveness.

According to Luxembourg Immigration, these changes are part of an ongoing effort to attract skilled professionals from abroad to meet the evolving demands of the workforce.

The new criteria include a revised list of 22 high-demand professions, as published by the National Employment Agency (ADEM).

High-demand occupations in Luxembourg

According to the DAAD Scholarship, the list of high-demand professions in Luxembourg for 2025 includes jobs in sectors such as:

Industrial maintenance, aircraft repair, management consultancy, and railway operations.

These professions face significant labor shortages, making it easier for applicants in these fields to secure work in Luxembourg. Professions such as

IT systems consultants, roofing installation technicians, and production managers have been removed from the list, indicating a shift in the country’s labor needs.

Work visa criteria and eligibility

For non-EU nationals, securing a work visa in Luxembourg requires meeting specific eligibility criteria. One of the key changes is the reduction of the minimum salary threshold for the EU Blue Card to €58,968.

This adjustment allows more skilled professionals, particularly in IT and engineering fields, to qualify for the EU Blue Card program.

In addition to salary requirements, applicants with three or more years of relevant work experience no longer need to hold a formal university degree, as long as they can demonstrate their skills and expertise.

Visa process and application steps

To apply for a work visa in Luxembourg, non-EU nationals must first secure a job offer in one of the recognized high-demand occupations.

The next step involves obtaining a Temporary Authorization to Stay from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Applicants must then apply for a Type D Long-Stay Visa through Luxembourg’s diplomatic missions before arriving in the country.

Upon arrival, they must register with local authorities and submit an application for a residence permit, either under the EU Blue Card or a regular work permit.

Sectors with the highest demand

Reports inform that several sectors are facing the highest demand for workers in Luxembourg.

IT professionals such as software engineers, AI experts, and cybersecurity analysts are among the most sought-after roles.

Engineering fields, including civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering, also present opportunities for skilled workers.

Healthcare professionals, including nurses and doctors, are in demand, as well as roles in finance and transport such as investment bankers, compliance officers, and railway operators.

These sectors, as stated, offer manageable salaries, with earnings varying depending on the profession. For example, IT and engineering professionals can earn between €55,000 and €120,000 annually, while healthcare roles can offer salaries ranging from €45,000 to €250,000 per year.

Simplified work visa application process

Reports inform that the work visa application process for non-EU nationals has been simplified to make it more efficient. A new online portal allows applicants to submit their applications digitally, reducing paperwork and wait times.

Furthermore, once a Blue Card holder has worked in Luxembourg for one year, they can switch jobs or employers without needing additional approval.

Luxembourg’s updated work visa criteria reflect the country’s commitment to addressing labor market needs while making it easier for skilled professionals from abroad to contribute to its economy.