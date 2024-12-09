The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has published the list of eligible candidates for the Zonal General Aptitude Test for the 2024 Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 33 Enlistment Exercise.

This was disclosed in a statement by Air Commodore Olusola Fakinboyewa, Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force.

The statement revealed that the list has been uploaded to the NAF Recruitment Portal. Candidates can check their eligibility and confirm their test centers by visiting https://nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng.

“The list of eligible applicants to attend the Zonal General Aptitude Test for Nigerian Air Force DSSC 33/2024 Enlistment Exercise has been published on the Nigerian Air Force Recruitment Portal. The Aptitude Test is scheduled to take place on Saturday 14 December 2024 at various Centres,” the statement read.

Test details and instructions

Eligible candidates are required to attend the aptitude test at the respective centers indicated against their names on the portal.

“By this announcement, eligible applicants are invited to attend the Zonal General Aptitude Test at respective Centres indicated against their names on the Portal,” the statement read.

Candidates are advised to visit the recruitment portal for further details, including specific instructions on test venues and requirements.

Applicants are encouraged to prepare adequately and ensure prompt attendance at their assigned centers.

The Nigerian Air Force DSSC Enlistment Exercise is a crucial opportunity for individuals aspiring to serve as commissioned officers in various professional fields, with the Zonal General Aptitude Test marking a significant step in the recruitment process.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in October that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) began recruitment for its Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC33/2024) on October 14, 2024, with applications closing on November 26, 2024.

To be eligible, applicants must be Nigerian by birth, meet height requirements (1.66 meters for males and 1.63 meters for females), and be between 20 and 30 years old (with medical consultants eligible between 25 and 40 years).

Applicants also need to have at least a Second Class Upper Division or Upper Credit and credits in English, Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects.

Completion of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is required, along with professional registration where applicable.

Additionally, applicants are required to submit several documents, including the Local Government Area Attestation Form, Parent/Guardian Consent Form, and Attestation of Good Character Form.

The NAF also warned applicants against multiple submissions or false declarations, as this would result in disqualification. For more details, applicants can visit the NAF Recruitment Portal.