Dangote Industries Ltd. has pledged that its petroleum refinery will drive the development of ancillary industries in Nigeria.

Dr. Abayomi Shittu, the Regional Sales Director for Southeast Dangote Cement, disclosed this on Sunday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu at the ongoing 36th Enugu International Trade Fair.

The company’s official assured that Dangote subsidiaries are on track to make Nigeria “self-sufficient in cement, agriculture, mining, and petroleum production.”

Ancillary industries, in the context of an oil and gas refinery, generally refer to the support systems necessary for the refining process, including pipelines, transportation, and retailers.

Dangote Industries Will Continue to Create Value

In the interview, Shittu emphasized that the company’s continuous efforts to innovate, create value, and invest in Nigeria are based on a firm belief in the vast economic potential of the country.

“Dangote Industries Ltd. operates in cement, sugar, salt, poly products, real estate, agriculture, logistics, telecommunications, steel, oil, and gas, among other sectors.

“Three of its subsidiaries—Dangote Cement Plc., Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc., and Dangote Salt, trading under the name NASCON Allied Industries Plc.—are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

“Dangote Sugar Refinery, through its out-grower scheme, has provided jobs for thousands of farmers in its host communities.

“The arrival of Dangote Fertilizer has, to a great extent, helped transform agriculture in Nigeria, while the Dangote Petroleum Refinery will drive the development of ancillary industries,” he added.

Shittu emphasized that to continue creating value for the economy, Dangote Industries recruits graduates of engineering and other technology-based courses and trains them in various aspects of industrial operations.

More Insights

The official also took the opportunity to acknowledge the trade fairs organized by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ECCIMA).

He stated that the trade fair was vital, as Enugu State has one of the largest concentrations of industries in the Southeast and South-South geopolitical zones.

He urged participants and stakeholders to continue viewing ECCIMA’s trade fairs as an avenue for industries to connect with customers in the Southeast and the adjoining zones.

What You Should Know

Nairametrics reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has disrupted the global supply chain of petrol, threatening the survival of refineries in the U.S. and Europe.

The refinery is exporting Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel, and jet fuel to various countries across Africa and Europe.

The refinery had stressed it produces enough to meet local demand, but the importation of petroleum products continues.

Nairametrics has consistently reported on the ongoing legal battle between Dangote and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) over the continued importation of fuels.

The matter is still pending.