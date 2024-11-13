The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced an increase in its Abuja-Kaduna train services from four to six trips daily, running from Monday to Friday.

This expansion is aimed at meeting the growing demand for train services on the route.

The acting Managing Director of the NRC, Mr. Ben Iloanusi, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The statement, signed by Mr. Yakub Mohmood, Deputy Director of Public Relations at the NRC, highlighted the corporation’s commitment to improving customer satisfaction and addressing complaints of ticket racketeering.

The NAN report noted that the statement from the NRC highlighted that a five-month analysis showed a 22% increase in new passengers registering on the ticket platform for the Abuja-Kaduna route. This growth, it noted, reflects a significant rise in the number of Nigerians opting for train services as a preferred mode of transportation due to its comfort, reliability, and safety.

More insight

The report further noted that the Acting Managing Director added that similar increases in passenger demand have been observed on other routes, such as Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, and Port Harcourt-Aba.

He disclosed that efforts are underway to enhance services along these routes as part of the NRC’s long-term strategy.

Iloanusi assured the public of the corporation’s ongoing efforts to tackle ticket racketeering and improve efficiency. Senior management personnel will maintain an increased presence across train service routes to ensure smooth operations.

He encouraged passengers to use the NRC’s online ticketing platform to benefit from the increased services and avoid patronizing ticket racketeers.

What you should know

The introduction of additional train trips on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route closely follows the Nigerian Railway Corporation’s recent expansion of services on the Lagos-Ibadan route.

This adjustment, aimed at accommodating increased passenger demand, includes extra trips on Fridays and Saturdays to provide more flexible travel options.

On the Lagos-to-Ibadan route, the new trip departs at 1:40 pm, complementing the existing schedules of 7:45 am and 4:00 pm. Similarly, for the Ibadan-to-Lagos route, an additional trip is now scheduled for 10:50 am, alongside the regular departures at 8:00 am and 4:30 pm.

These enhancements highlight the NRC’s commitment to improving rail transportation across Nigeria by addressing passenger needs and ensuring convenience.

The increased frequency of services is expected to ease travel pressure on these popular routes while offering commuters greater flexibility and reliability.