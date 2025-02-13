The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and APM Terminals Apapa have relaunched the Apapa-Ibadan standard gauge freight rail service, operating on a fixed schedule with departures on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Running between the Lagos Port Complex and the NRC Freight Yard in Moniya, Ibadan, the service provides a rail alternative for container transport, easing road congestion.

The relaunch follows a partnership between NRC and APM Terminals Apapa to enhance cargo turnaround, streamline evacuations, and expand rail use for exports.

Speaking at the launch, NRC Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, emphasized the longstanding collaboration between NRC and APM Terminals in container movement across Nigeria, previously relying on the narrow-gauge line to Kaduna and Kano, as reported by Channels Television.

The service will operate on a structured schedule, with each trip transporting up to 35 wagons—equivalent to 35 forty-foot containers or 70 twenty-foot containers.

Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi, affirmed the three-times-weekly schedule, noting that previous inconsistencies in rail operations had made cargo planning challenging for customers.

“With our revamped service, we now offer a reliable and structured schedule, departing three times a week, ensuring efficient cargo movement from Apapa to Ibadan and back,” she said.

The report further highlighted that the NRC Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, announced that two additional rail lines at APM Terminals Apapa are nearing completion, increasing the total number of standard gauge lines to three.

Describing the relaunch as a major milestone for Nigeria’s logistics sector, he stated, “This expansion facilitates seamless import and export operations by providing a structured and reliable alternative for container movement.”

The renewed freight service between Apapa and Moniya is expected to ease congestion at the Lagos Port Complex and improve cargo turnaround times. Opeifa also highlighted its economic impact, noting that NRC moved 362,327 tons of containerized cargo in 2024 across both standard and narrow-gauge lines.

Chief Finance Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Courage Obadagbonyi, emphasized Apapa Port’s multimodal capacity, integrating barge, road, and rail transport to enhance cargo handling.

He revealed that export volumes grew by 43% over the past two years due to investments in rail logistics, reaffirming APM Terminals’ commitment to sustainability and efficiency.

Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Barrister Pius Akuta, commended the NRC-APM Terminals partnership, stating that rail remains the most cost-effective and secure mode of cargo transportation.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including the Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Adebowale Lawal, representatives from the Nigeria Customs Service, the Ports Authority Police Command, importers, exporters, and other industry players.