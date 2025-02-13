Science, technology, engineering and mathematics(STEM) professionals can increase their earning potential by learning in-demand skills that are sought after in organizations today.

Skills such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and blockchain development.

These skills are available to learn for free through online resources.

As companies rely more on these technologies, demand for experts in these fields is rising, leading to higher salaries without the need for expensive university degrees.

There are numerous free learning resources that professionals can use to develop expertise in these high-demand areas, DAAD Scholarship cites.

With many organizations offering free courses and certifications, STEM workers now have the opportunity to boost their careers by acquiring skills that increase their financial prospects.

1. AI & machine learning

AI and machine learning (AI/ML) are in high demand, with professionals skilled in deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision earning higher salaries.

According to Coursera, AI experts in one year earn an average salary of $100,324, while machine learning engineers earn around $105,418.

Learning tools like TensorFlow and PyTorch can help professionals gain expertise.

Free online courses from platforms such as Coursera and Google AI offer a cost-effective way to develop these skills.

2. Cloud computing

As more businesses move to the cloud, professionals skilled in cloud computing are seeing substantial pay increases.

Expertise in platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is highly sought after. Cloud computing is one of the hottest skills in the job market, with 16% of earners making over $150,000 a year.

The estimated total pay for a Cloud engineer in Nigeria is N192,708 per month.

With free courses available through AWS Training, Microsoft Learn, and Google Cloud, workers can quickly develop the knowledge necessary to secure high-paying cloud-related roles.

3. Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity remains a top priority for businesses facing increasing cyber threats. Professionals trained in ethical hacking, penetration testing, and security analysis are in high demand.

Inquire Salary reports that in Nigeria, the average monthly salary of a cyber security expert is N394,983. ZipRecruiter informs that the average cyber security salary in the US as of January 2025 is $63.92 an hour or $132962 per year.

There are free resources from platforms like Cybrary, Cisco Networking Academy, and Udemy that offer valuable training, helping individuals acquire the skills needed for lucrative cybersecurity careers.

4. Blockchain development

Blockchain technology is revolutionizing industries far beyond cryptocurrency, including finance, healthcare, and supply chain management.

Learning blockchain development tools such as Solidity can lead to a significant salary increase.

The average blockchain developer salary in the USA is $145,095 per year or $69.76 per hour. In Nigeria, the average salary goes to N220,912 a month.

Professionals can access free resources, including Coursera and MIT OpenCourseWare, to develop their skills and enter the growing field of blockchain technology.

5. Project management

Project management certifications are a valuable addition for STEM professionals looking to transition into leadership roles.

Certifications in PMP, Agile, and Scrum can lead to higher-paying opportunities.

Glassdoor cites that the estimated total pay for a Project Manager is N337,500 per month in the Nigeria area, with an average salary of N300,000 per month. In the US, the average salary per year is $91,279.

Free online courses from platforms like Coursera, PMI, and edX provide STEM workers with the skills needed to manage complex projects and advance their careers.

2025 offers opportunities for STEM workers

With technology advancing, STEM professionals who invest time in learning these critical skills will be well-positioned to take advantage of lucrative opportunities.

The ability to acquire these high-demand skills for free, without the burden of student loans, makes it easier than ever for professionals to increase their salary potential.

With so many resources available, the future of STEM careers looks promising for those ready to embrace new technologies and leadership roles.