Air Peace has announced the launch of a first-class cabin on its Lagos–London route, with fares starting at £4,495, offering a premium experience designed to compete with global airlines.

The premium fare includes a three-piece checked baggage allowance, each up to 32 kg, as well as a 14 kg cabin bag.

Passengers will also enjoy access to first-class lounges at both Lagos and London terminals, setting the tone for a comfortable, luxurious journey.

In-flight offerings are designed to cater to the high standards expected by first-class passengers, featuring a selection of exclusive meals and drinks.

For added convenience, ticket holders can make unlimited date and time changes at no additional charge, providing flexibility for busy travellers.

The new service, available from November 11, 2024, reflects the Nigerian carrier’s commitment to expanding its international profile and enhancing customer experience on long-haul routes.

The introduction of the first-class cabin positions the Nigerian carrier as a more competitive player in the global aviation market, giving passengers a premium option for their transatlantic flights.

The new route is expected to attract both business and leisure travellers who value a higher level of comfort and flexibility during their journey.

What to know

Air Peace responded to reports circulating online about a purported 100% increase in domestic flight fares, firmly denying the claims as false.

The airline issued a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, clarifying that the viral message regarding a fare hike, which suggested a 100% increase across all domestic routes starting on November 1, 2024, was not from Air Peace.

According to the circulated message, the airline was allegedly planning steep fare increases for various booking classes, with some fares rising by more than 100%. This information was further amplified by a supposed internal memo, fueling speculation about potential fare hikes.

However, Air Peace swiftly addressed the issue, urging passengers to rely on its verified channels, such as its official website and social media accounts, for accurate and up-to-date information regarding pricing.

The airline emphasized its commitment to transparency and customer trust, stating that it had not made any official announcements regarding fare increases. It also reassured passengers that any future changes to pricing would be communicated through its official channels, ensuring that customers are kept informed and aware of any updates.

Air Peace stated that it remains focused on enhancing its services, including the introduction of its new first-class offering while maintaining clear and accurate communication with passengers.