Air Peace has addressed reports circulating online about a purported 100% fare increase across domestic flight routes, debunking the claim as false.

The disclosure was contained in a statement posted on the airline’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, clarifying that the information did not originate from Air Peace.

According to the viral message, “effective 1st November 2024, Air Peace would be adding a 100% increase to their fares across all local routes.”

However, the airline firmly stated: “We categorically state that this information is false and did not originate from Air Peace. We have not released any official statement regarding a fare increase as described.”

The statement further urged customers to rely exclusively on its verified channels, including its website and social media accounts, for accurate updates on pricing and fares.

“Announcements regarding our pricing would only be made through our verified channels,” the statement read.

Air Peace reiterated its commitment to transparency and maintaining customer trust, emphasizing that it has no intention of increasing fares as rumoured.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that Air Peace, one of Nigeria’s leading airlines, was rumoured to introduce new domestic fare adjustments starting from November 1, 2024, following the circulation of a viral internal memo on social media.

The memo, allegedly from the airline, outlined steep fare increases, with confirmation from a senior staff member further fueling speculation.

The rumoured memo detailed fare hikes across various booking classes, including a 60% increase for Business Class (J), 115.38% for Economy Class (S), 108.33% for Economy Class (B), and 99.87% for Economy Class (Y), among others.

While these figures have circulated widely online, no official statement has verified them, leaving passengers uncertain about what to expect.

On October 26, checks on the airline’s website showed fares for flights between Abuja and Lagos on October 31 and November 1, 2024, listed at N143,000. However, earlier checks on October 25 and the preceding days reflected some price changes for flights scheduled beyond the purported adjustment date of November 1.

For instance, a one-way flight from Lagos to Abuja booked on October 25 was priced at N285,000 for travel on December 17, 2024. Interestingly, by October 26, the same route was available at a reduced fare of N143,000 for the same December 17 travel date, suggesting either dynamic pricing or adjustments in response to market conditions.

The airline has advised travellers to rely on its verified channels for any official announcements regarding fare reviews, emphasizing transparency and accurate information.