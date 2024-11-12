Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has announced the appointment of Ms. Patricia Aderibigbe and Mr. Adeyemi Odusanya as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

The announcement was disclosed in a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), signed by the company secretary, Chinenye S. Adekanmbi, and made public on November 12, 2024.

According to the disclosure, the appointments took effect on October 29, 2024, with the board expressing confidence in the experience the new appointees are expected to bring to the company.

Ms. Patricia Aderibigbe profile

Ms. Patricia Aderibigbe is a distinguished professional with an impressive academic and career trajectory. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language and Literature and a Master of Arts in English Literature from the University of Ibadan.

Her academic accomplishments include a Postgraduate Diploma in Human Personnel Management (CIPD) from Southbank University and a Master of Arts in Employment Relations and Law from Kingston University.

Ms. Aderibigbe’s career spans over three decades, starting in human resources roles at Tarmac Services Limited and London Borough of Merton.

Her rise in the corporate world began at Elan IT, where she served as Human Resources Director/Head of HR from 1998 to 2007 and later as Chief Operating Officer/Executive Director, People and Operations, from 2005 to 2012.

In 2013, Ms. Aderibigbe became Chief Operating Officer at Heirs Holdings in Lagos, moving to Tenoil Energy as COO in 2014. She joined United Bank for Africa as Group Head of Human Resources in 2016 and is currently the Director of Corporate Services at the Africa Finance Corporation, a role she assumed in 2022.

Mr. Adeyemi Odusanya’s profile

Mr. Adeyemi Odusanya is a highly accomplished banker with over 27 years of experience in financial services, strategy formulation, and leadership of global teams.

He graduated with a First Class Honours B.Sc. in Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and holds an M.Sc. in Finance from HEC Paris. Additionally, he has attended executive programs at prestigious institutions, including Lagos Business School, Wharton Business School, and Harvard Business School.

Mr. Odusanya began his career at Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd. in 1991 and gained experience at United Bank for Africa and Equitorial Trust Bank before joining Access Bank Plc. in 1999.

During his tenure at Access Bank, he held pivotal roles, including Divisional Head, Treasury and Financial Institutions, and General Manager, Business Banking Group (SMEs), Lagos. Notably, he served as a non-executive director at Access Bank Zambia.

He also served as Special Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Ogun State, from 2003 to 2006. Since 2017, Mr. Odusanya has been Executive Director, at Keystone Bank Limited.

Mr. Odusanya is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), an Honourable Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and a Fellow of the Institute of Credit & Collection Management of Nigeria, among other professional accolades.

Statement from the board

The board expressed confidence in the experience that the newly appointed independent non-executive directors, Ms. Aderibigbe and Mr. Odusanya, will bring to the company.

“The Board is pleased to welcome Ms. Aderibigbe and Mr. Odusanya and looks forward to their valuable contributions to the business,” the statement read.